Galaxy S11 + leaks reveal 5 camera sensors in a huge housing

The Samsung Galaxy S11 series is just around the corner and in the past week a handful of leaks have shown the company's smartphones. Now the Galaxy S11 + has finally broken its cover in its first major leak and it reveals an absolutely huge camera series on the back.

@OnLeaks and CashKaro have published the first collection of images of the high-end Galaxy S11 + – a phone that has been bullied as the & # 39; nuclear weapon & # 39; from Samsung for 2020.

As previously reported, the Galaxy S11 + is expected to offer a 6.9-inch screen – possibly 120Hz – and a larger body apparently measuring a size of 166.9 x 76 x 8.8 mm. That is considerably larger, wider and thicker than the Galaxy S10 + was to make room for that larger screen. That larger body also makes room for some huge camera advances.

These new renders show off a Galaxy S11 + that bypasses the three-camera settings of the previous generation and instead has no less than 5 camera lenses on the back.

Update 12/27: About a month after posting these images, @OnLeaks has updated its renderings. Apparently the camera array that was first seen in this leak was a "first phase prototype" and now he can show off the real deal. Like another leak from earlier in December, this view shows three cameras on one side and 4th on the right. There is no 5th sensor, but there is an LED flash. It is assumed that this will be the final draft.

It is not reported here what these cameras will be, but the housing itself is huge and comes an extra 2 mm from the phone and forms a huge part of the back design of the phone. Visually it looks a lot like a domino and also copies Pixel 4 from Google with a black interior.

There are mentions of a 5x optical zoom lens used in this device and we can only assume that the S11 + also uses a standard lens – possibly on 108MP -, telephoto, ultra-wide and perhaps also a time-of-flight sensor. The renders also show off two small sensors, one probably for autofocus, as well as an LED flash.

Oh, and there is no headphone connection.

Prices and specifications are not confirmed at this time. The Samsung Galaxy S11 + and its brothers will probably be announced sometime this spring.

