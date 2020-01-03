Galaxy S10 Lite, Note 10 Lite becomes official with Android 10

Loading...

After a few months of leaks and rumors, Samsung today made the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 Lite official. The phones will, as expected, be shown on CES 2020, and each also offers a nice total package.

In a press release, Samsung offers all but one details about these two new smartphones. On the specification sheet, the Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite both closely resemble each other. They both offer a 6.7-inch FHD + AMOLED display with a center hole on top to accommodate a 32 MP selfie camera.

Both phones also have a 4,500 mAh battery, 128 GB storage and 6 GB or 8 GB RAM. Another great thing to see is that Samsung has Android 10 out-of-the-box on both models, something we've only seen on a few devices so far. Undoubtedly One UI 2.0 is also on the way.

Where do these phones differ? First in the camera. Both offer arrays with three lenses, but with different priorities. The Galaxy S10 Lite offers a 48 MP primary camera with "Super Steady OIS" to provide stellar stability. It also has a 5 MP macro camera for super close shooting and finally an ultra-wide 12 MP camera.

Galaxy S10 Lite

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite, on the other hand, has three 12 MP sensors. The primary is an f / 1.7 sensor with Dual Pixel autofocus, while the other two sensors have ultra-wide and telephoto lenses on top.

These phones also have different processors. Samsung says that the S10 Lite has a "7 nm 64-bit Octa core processor", while the Note 10 Lite has a "10 nm 64-bit Octa core processor". We assume that these are the Snapdragon 855 and Exynos 9810, respectively, based on their descriptions.

Note 10 Lite

Of course, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite also differs by including an S Pen. Just like on the standard Galaxy Note 10, it is connected wirelessly and stored in a silo on the device. Most of the same functions are also retained, including the Samsung Notes app.

Samsung is presenting these two phones at CES 2020, where we are likely to receive price information. The S10 Lite is available in Prism White, Prism Black and Prism Blue and Note 10 Lite in Aura Glow, Aura Black and Aura Red.

