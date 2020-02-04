Galaxy Note 9, Note 10 hit the pixels for the February patch

Samsung has really improved its game lately, released updates on time, and even managed to outperform Google Pixel with the February 2020 security patch as it is now being introduced for the Galaxy Note 9 and Note 10.

Given that Google hasn’t released the patch notes yet, it’s impressive that some of the most popular Samsung Galaxy devices get patches before any other vulnerability. The updates are currently starting in Germany, but should be steadily expanded in the coming days.

(Update 02/04): The latest patch for the unlocked Galaxy S10 and Note 10 is available in the United States. The update was spotted on Reddit posters. The patch will now be released as long as your smartphone is unlocked. Around 212MB is not a small patch, but we’re not sure if it offers any additional features or functionality. It may now be time to look for the OTA file in the system updates panel.

For those with the Galaxy Note 9, the February patch comes with a firmware version N90FXXS4DTA5, while those with the newer Galaxy Note 10 are the firmware version N975FXXS2BTA7. It is very unlikely that either of the two updates will contain anything other than maintenance fixes and the patch, but we have to wait for a more extensive rollout to take effect (through SamMobile).

The launch of Android 10 has been relatively stable for both flagship Galaxy models worldwide in the past few weeks. It is therefore advisable to check your system update area regularly for information about the latest operating system patch.

We are also certain that the February patch will soon be available for the Galaxy S10 if this rollout, which is earlier than the pixels, is not yet complete. As for you with the Note 10 5G, it is unclear how long you have to wait. The 5G models have not attracted as much attention as the 4G models in recent months.

If you’ve seen the February patch on your Galaxy Note 9 or Note 10, please let us know in the comments section below.

