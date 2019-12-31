Galaxy Note 9 gets a stable Android 10 update for some

Loading...

Samsung is way ahead of the schedule by pushing Android 10 to its devices and that is now also true for older models. This week, the Galaxy Note 9 will get its Android 10 update in some regions.

The Galaxy Note 9 is spotted by SamMobile and gets Android 10 in India. The update appears to be rolled out to previous beta users first, pending a wider implementation that should commence soon. If you are a Galaxy Note 9 user in another market that has used the Android 10 beta, it's probably worth taking a quick dip in the settings menu to see if a stable update is available for you is.

The update is available to beta users as a 100 MB update, but includes the December 2019 security patch as well as several latest bug fixes to make it a stable update. The attached software version is N960FXXU4DSLB.

If you are a Note 9 user and you get a stable Android 10 update, post a comment below and let us know! We will update this article as the update is extended to more models.

Samsung has already rolled out Android 10 to the Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ and the S10 series as well. Regarding older flagships that get the update, Samsung has only confirmed the S9, S9 + and Note 9 as well. There is currently no guarantee on the Note 8 or S8.

