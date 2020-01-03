Galaxy Note 10 Lite makes a leak with colors, design – 9to5Google

Loading...

In recent months, there have been leaks around the new "Lite" phones from Samsung. Today we get some official-looking renders of the Galaxy Note 10 Lite with the design, the S Pen and more.

WinFuture published a gallery with images of the upcoming Galaxy Note 10 Lite that shows the phone from all angles. It is clear that we can see that the new budget phone from Samsung is very similar to the upcoming Galaxy S11 series with a rectangular camera housing.

The Note 10 Lite apparently offers thicker edges than what we have seen on the company's flagships, but still with a hole punch in the center to accommodate the front camera. The OLED screen used here is also completely flat, unlike the curved screens used on the standard Note 10. It is a very similar design to the Galaxy S10e.

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite also has an S Pen, a first for a cheaper device from Samsung. That S Pen is still Bluetooth enabled and apparently it uses the newer Bluetooth 5.1 standard that until now has only been used sparingly.

As these renders show, there are red, silver and black color variants of the Note 10 Lite.

However, specs are still somewhat unclear. The device is expected with a Snapdragon 855 processor and possibly a 48MP camera on the back. This week the device also passed the FCC. The Galaxy Note 10 Lite was expected to arrive in January, but today's leak mentions the possibility that it will arrive in the "coming days". I would bet that January is more likely because of the holidays.

Update 12/3: In anticipation of the rumors that CES reveal, more renders of the Galaxy Note 10 Lite have appeared on the internet, this time thanks to Ishan Argawal and MySmartPrice. There are no new details in these views, but we get a better picture of the S Pen and, more importantly, how crucial that S Pen will be for marketing the phone.

