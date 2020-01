Galaxy Note 10 Android 10 update comes in the US.

Loading...

Samsung is way ahead than we expected with the rollout of Android 10, and today the update for the Galaxy Note 10 in the US begins.

Noted today by the people of Android Police, it seems that some Note 10 users on Verizon Wireless get the Android 10 update on their handsets. It is currently unclear how widely the update will be rolled out, but reports about Reddit further confirm the Verizon-based implementation for the Note 10 and Note 10+.

If the rollout of the Galaxy S10 is something, Android 10 will probably land on more Galaxy Note 10 devices within a few days, probably at the start of next week. At the moment we have not seen any notifications from AT&T, T-Mobile or Sprint units that received the update to Android 10.

The Android 10 update from Samsung is not a major upgrade, but brings welcome improvements. On that list is support for the new gestures from Google for Android and an upgrade of the Samsung system. Furthermore, One UI 2.0 has some updates for the UI to arrive to improve the experience. The dark mode is also further improved because more apps can support the function in Android 10.

Update 12/21: Only a day after Verizon, AT&T also seems to be rolling out Android 10 to Note 10 owners. A tip on Twitter states that the update had reached its Note 10+ earlier this morning and a few users in our own comments section confirmed that it was rolled out to some users yesterday.

Update 12/30: The update continues to expand. From December 30, T-Mobile will also be introducing Android 10 as SamMobile notes for owners of Note 10 and Note 10+. For most users, the update should automatically appear in the system tray, but if this is not yet the case, it should go down if you go to settings to check for the update manually. At the moment we are just waiting for Sprint as far as carriers go.

Update 31/12: To end the year, it seems that Samsung is now implementing Android 10 to the unlocked version of the Note 10 and Note 10 here in the United States. In the past hours we have received several tips from readers about the update.

Update 1/2: To ring in 2020, two more variants of the Galaxy Note 10 in the US will get Android 10. In addition to the major carrier variants, Sprint finally rolls out the update to Android 10 for users on its network, as confirmed on Reddit.

Furthermore, the special Star Wars variant of the Galaxy Note 10+ will be upgraded this week while Android Police was noticed.

We will constantly update this message as other providers and unlocked Note 10 models receive this update in the US.

