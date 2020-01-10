Galaxy Bloom is the name of the new foldable cell phone from Samsung

Loading...

The upcoming vertically foldable smartphone from Samsung is called Galaxy Bloom.

The name is not exactly new; it had been a rumored code name for the smartphone since last October. SamMobile is now reporting that Samsung officially announced the name Galaxy Bloom at a closed CES meeting with partners.

Other treats from this meeting: Galaxy Bloom’s design was inspired by a Lancôme makeup powder case, and Samsung plans to target women in its twenties with the product.

The same report also confirms previous rumors that the successor to the Galaxy S10 will be called Galaxy S20. Three models will be presented in February: Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 +, Galaxy S20 Ultra.

A technical detail of the report is that both the Galaxy Bloom and the Galaxy S20 support 8K video recording. And we heard earlier that the Bloom will have a 6.7-inch display and will come with Android 10, which is still a nice touch.

In December we heard that the price of the Bloom will be surprisingly low at $ 845. This, though unconfirmed, would make it much more affordable than the $ 1,980 Galaxy Fold and would make it the first major manufacturer’s foldable phone to sell for under a thousand dollars (Motorola’s foldable Razr, which has a similar form factor, costs $ 1,499) ,

The start date for both devices is February 11th. The actual successor to Galaxy Fold is said to be launched later in the year, according to earlier reports.