Galactic cosmic ray model works without physics, and that is bad

Fermi gamma ray image of the huge bubbles originated in the center of the Milky Way. Radio and microwave tracking observations revealed magnetic fields and crested structures in these bubbles.

A long time ago, when the world was young and still attending physics conferences, I was very excited about the galactic cosmic rays. There seemed to be more cosmic rays than expected from the center of our galaxy. Those excess cosmic rays could be evidence of dark matter, which would be a breakthrough if confirmed. Subsequent modeling of cosmic ray sources showed that additional cosmic rays probably did not come from the annihilation of dark matter. But, now it seems that we are back to the starting point, because that model may not have been accurate.

How did they get here?

It is now reasonably certain that the cosmic rays observed from the center of the galaxy are more numerous than the known sources of cosmic rays can explain. That does not mean much because cosmic rays disperse, so we do not see clear points of cosmic ray sources in the galactic center. Instead, like looking at the Sun on a foggy day, there is a diffuse glow of cosmic rays with some brighter areas. To determine how that diffuse glow is constructed, scientists look at known sources of cosmic rays, such as supernovae, and use these observations to estimate the total amount and energy of cosmic rays expected from the galactic center.

What we see, however, does not match this model. There were several problems. First, there are cosmic rays with energy far beyond what supernovae can produce. Unlike other cosmic rays of very high energy, these almost certainly originated within our galaxy.

Another problem was that there seemed to be too many cosmic rays, so there could be several explanations. But the two that seemed most likely were more point sources (supernovae) than we could see, also known as unresolved point sources. The second explanation was very exciting: the first non-gravitational evidence of dark matter: dark matter particles that annihilate to produce cosmic rays.

The source of the highest energy cosmic rays was finally resolved. Supernovae produce lower energy cosmic rays that are subsequently accelerated by things called Fermi bubbles. Among these three sources (additional supernovae, dark matter and Fermi bubbles) we can explain the cosmic rays from the center of our galaxy. But what contribution do each of the sources make? Can we still explain things if we set annihilations of dark matter to zero?

A statistical knife cuts the fog

To estimate balance, scientists use a statistical adjustment procedure that places random point sources at the galactic center. On top of that, the concentration of dark matter in the center (a fairly distributed particle gas) contributes to cosmic rays. And finally, Fermi bubbles generate high energy cosmic rays from some fraction of low energy cosmic rays. These contributions are mixed until the calculated cosmic ray flux and its energy spectrum match the observation data.

This procedure is at the center of the discussion: how should that adjustment be made?

Scientists have built a method to adjust it and tested it on model data, that is, data that creates a distribution of cosmic rays through known physical processes, and they have shown that it works quite well. And, since scientists have relatively confidence in their cosmic ray scattering models and supernova physics, they were reasonably certain that the statistical adjustment was not so bad either.

The result was that the researchers thought they could explain all but two percent of the cosmic rays from the center of the galaxy without including any annihilation of dark matter. That seemed to be the death of the first direct evidence of dark matter.

Your supernova adapts perfectly to the lady

Except that the adjustment procedure turns out not to be so robust after all. A couple of scientists performed the adjustment procedure on the model data, but modified the availability of the types of sources that could be adjusted (called templates) and played with the amount of cosmic rays of dark matter. They discovered that the model almost always brought the contribution of dark matter to zero. The net result was that, even if up to 15 percent of the cosmic ray flux was due to dark matter, the model would still report a contribution of dark matter that was close to zero.

The researchers also tested the fit in real data. They took observation data and modified it by adding a contribution of dark matter. As with the model data, they discovered that the adjustment procedure attributed the entire dark matter signal to other sources. Only if they set the contribution of dark matter to around 15 percent or more, would it begin to appear in the adjustment results.

Although the results could be explained by a coincidence, it seems more likely that the statistical procedure is simply not good enough. The consequence is that the explanation of dark matter for excess cosmic rays is back on the table.

Physical Review Letters, 2019, DOI: 10.1103 / PhysRevLett. 123.241101 (About DOIs)