Gadget Lab Podcast: Dental Hygiene Tech and Espresso Science

A growing number of startups and fully-fledged companies want to put their smart technology into your mouth. A toothbrush that uses AI to control your brushing, dental floss as a subscription service, wearables for teeth – oral hygiene is a booming business for technology companies that see dollar signs every time you blink your pearly cans. But who actually helps this? Do we really have to spend $ 200 on a powerful toothbrush toothbrush? Meanwhile, as if he comes by to undo all that cleaning, a computational chemist has finally worked out the formula for the perfect espresso.

This week at Gadget Lab we talk to WIRED senior correspondent Adam Rogers about the latest oral technology and how to make coffee with math.

Show notes

Read Adam’s story about the science behind espresso here. Read Lauren’s story about oral technology here. For more coffee tips, check out our favorite portable coffee makers and our best latte and espresso machines.

recommendations

Adam recommends Star Trek: Picard. Lauren recommends Little Women. Mike recommends buying and selling tickets on Cash or Trade.

Adam Rogers can be found on Twitter @jetjocko. Lauren Goode is @LaurenGoode. Michael Calore is @snackfight. Bling the main hotline at @GadgetLab. The show is produced by Boone Ashworth (@booneashworth). Our consulting executive producer is Alex Kapelman (@alexkapelman). Our theme music is from Solar Keys.

How to listen

You can always listen to this week’s podcast through the audio player on this page, but if you want to subscribe for free to get each episode, you can do the following:

If you use an iPhone or iPad, open the app with the name Podcasts or tap this link. You can also download an app such as Overcast or Pocket Casts and search for Gadget Lab. If you use Android, you can find us in the Google Play Music app by tapping here. We are also on Spotify. You can also download an app such as Pocket Casts or Google Podcasts and search for Gadget Lab. And in case you really need it, here’s the RSS feed.

More great WIRED stories

.