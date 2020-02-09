Gabrielle Union sued Simon Cowell for “endangering her life” in “AGT”

Former judge Got Talent, Gabrielle Union, has reportedly filed a lawsuit against Simon Cowell. This happened after a certain problem Union couldn’t let go of when smoking Simon on the set of America’s Got Talent. Overreacted Gabrielle? We let you judge.

Gabrielle Union sued Simon Cowell for smoking on AGT set

Gabrielle Union was far from happy with her experience at AGT and is said to have initiated a full investigation into the show. However, what the actress won’t let go of is Simon’s smoking habits on the set.

It has been known for many years that Cowell had a habit of smoking during filming between commercial breaks. And although most of his colleagues seem to argue with him about it, Union believes that this has put their lives at risk. This was said by a Daily Mail insider on the lawsuit.

“Gabrielle was always angry that Simon smoked when the cameras were off. It’s a big deal for her. She thinks that smoking has put her life in danger. It can cause cancer and she doesn’t think she deserves it to be in danger at work. This lawsuit will be forwarded to Simon at any time. She is determined to keep this up. “

Both Julianne Hough and Gabrielle Union were excluded from the show last year

It has also been reported that Gabrielle Union hired lawyer Bryan Freedman to represent her in this lawsuit against Cowell. Freedman has worked with many prominent figures in the past, including Megan Kelly and Jennifer Aniston.

Simon Cowell has been trying to reduce smoking for years

Smoking is a habit that Cowell finds particularly difficult to cope with. Since becoming a TV icon, he’s been open to his smoking addiction. Back in 2013, he announced publicly that he would try to get the cigarettes out of the way on Twitter. Nevertheless, the plan to switch to e-cigarettes does not seem to have worked.

I stopped smoking. A lot of. Help with electric cigarettes. Are they bad for you

– Simon Cowell (@SimonCowell), April 28, 2013

