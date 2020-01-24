Gabrielle Union responds after Terry Crews defends America's Got Talent

Gabrielle Union appears to Terry Crews the day after he said “America’s Got Talent” is “the most diverse place” he has ever worked in.

When Union thanked a fan for the support – after stepping out of the NBC show and reporting that it was a “toxic culture” – she wrote: “Tell the truth, want change, and have SEVERAL witnesses who are brave Advocate Leaving EVERYONE I know I haven’t lied or exaggerated. I really bare those who thrill you under the bus and quickly forget who challenged their truth. “

The comment seems to refer to their own support for crews when he accused WME agent Adam Venit of sexually assaulting him in 2016.

In another tweet, Union, 47, wrote on Friday: “Why someone would cheerfully get up on television and tell lies that no one has denied … But we already know it.”

Although she doesn’t name any crews, the tweets came a day after he defended the show, which is still under investigation.

“First, I can’t speak for sexism because I’m not a woman, but I can speak on behalf of comments on racism. It has never been my experience with America’s Got Talent,” said Crews in the third hour of “Today” on Thursday, also praising the diversity of participants.

Union continued on Friday with its tweets: “Can someone please ask what happens to everything that the diverse people are talking about behind the scenes? How, really … where the hell is all the variety in production, though homie? Who controls the fate of diversity in front of the camera when making decisions? “

“Maaaaaan … We all agreed to have the investigation closed before we speak, but if we do … ohhhhh, baby, let’s go!” Read another tweet.

In her last tweet it said: “Let’s also talk about where the diversity is in the hair and make-up department for participants who do NOT reflect all the diversity that appears on stage.” Let’s let the leaders who start the show know and ask about Google. about THIS tremendous lack of diversity. Let’s discuss the facts. “

In November, NBC announced that Union and his colleague Julianne Hough would leave the show. A little later, Variety reported on the alleged “toxic” setting on the set, which included the allegations that Union had been said several times that her hairstyle was “too black”.

