Gabrielle Union apparently responds to controversy comments from 'America's Got Talent' by Terry Crews

It seems that Gabrielle is calling Union Terry Crews for his comments! Union went to Twitter on Friday, January 24 to respond to a fan who supported her in expressing her opinion.

“Telling truth, wanting to change & having MULTIPLE witnesses who came forward courageously to let EVERYONE know that I was not lying or exaggerating, really reveals those who will thrill you enthusiastically, quickly forgetting who has presented 4 THEIR truth,” tweeted the former America’s Got Talent judge.

She then added: “Why someone would come on TV cheerfully and tell lies that Nobody disputed … But we already know,” and wrote: “Can someone please ask what happens to all that diversity where people find it? “BEHIND THE SCENES. Like, legit … where the hell is all that diversity in production though homie? In decision making, who determines the fate of diversity for the camera?”

Union’s tweet comes just a day after America’s Got Talent host Terry Crews commented on the controversy in several interviews. “It was the best experience I have ever had in my life,” Crews told us weekly on Thursday, January 23. “When they talked about diversity, there was diversity everywhere on the set. I’ve never been to a more diverse place in 20 years of entertainment, so what can I say?”

Reports of a ‘toxic culture’ about America’s Got Talent appeared in November after the contracts of judges Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough had not been renewed. Variety claimed the moment Union made an offensive joke from guest Jay Leno to the producers of the show. However, according to the report, the incident was not brought to the NBC personnel department. Another statement was about how Union reportedly received multiple notes on her hair, one of which was called “too black” for the public.

Although Union did not make a public statement about her alleged resignation, she did tweet in November that she had “so much gratitude” towards those who reported to help. Crews has retweeted her statement and wrote: “You are the best, Gabrielle! You will be missed!”

In another interview on Thursday, Crews also pointed out that Union has not yet made a formal statement.

“I think you should listen to women, you always have to believe women, so I asked my wife what to do,” he told Today’s show. “She said,” First of all, if it comes from an unnamed source – because Gabrielle Union has not made a statement about any of these allegations … If she didn’t make a statement, why would you do that? “And I said, you know what, I’m going to listen to her.”

After the Crews statement, Union also went to Twitter to apparently reveal the reason she did not make a statement because of the investigation and write: “Maaaaaan … We all agree to have the investigation completed before we speak, but if we do this … ohhhh honey, let’s go gooooooooooo! “

NBC, Simon Cowell’s company, Syco and production company Fremantle are currently investigating the allegations.

