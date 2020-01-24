Gabrielle Union and America's Got Talent Controversy Details

When it comes to America’s Got Talent, we are usually busy talking about show-stopping performances and inspiring artists who deserve the coveted golden buzzer. But the events after the closing of season 14 have caused much controversy and it all started with the announcement of November 22 that new hosts Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough had been fired.

Union and Hough participated in the talent competition for season 14 and subsequently became two of the most popular hosts of the season. Initially it was believed that it was an amicable divorce, reports soon revealed that alleged tension behind the scenes led to their resignation. Various sources claimed that Union and Hough had complained AGT‘toxic culture’, with the Union repeatedly expressing concern about various racially insensitive situations. Couple these allegations with those for which Union received feedback that her hair was “too black” for AGT public, and NBC has a serious problem.

There are numerous A-list celebrities ready to think along with their thoughts, as well as responses from both NBC and SAG-AFTRA. Keep reading for a detailed timeline of everything that has happened since the resignation of Union was announced.