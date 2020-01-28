Gabi Butler, who starred in Netflixs Cheer, is a social media star. Photo credit: @ gabibutler1617 / Instagram

Gabi Butler, one of the cheerleaders in Netflix’s new six-episode documentaries, has won nearly 700,000 followers and subscribers on Instagram, YouTube and Twitter since the Netflix show premiered this month.

Cheer follows Navarro College’s Cheer Squad and searches for the 14th NCA title. The show focuses on the challenges the team faced in preparing for the national competition.

Gabi Butler was one of the team’s highly talented members. Other team members included Jerry Harris, Lexi Brumback, Morgan Simianer, La’Darius Marshall and their trainers, including head coach Monica Aldama.

Gabi Butler is a fan favorite on the show. The fans have asked about her and she has received a lot of love and attention on social media lately.

How many followers has Butler won since Cheers debuted on Netflix?

Since Cheer’s debut on Netflix, Butler has gained many followers on Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

According to Social Blade, as of January 28, it has 1,191 million followers on Instagram, 105,191 on Twitter, and 81.8,000 subscribers on YouTube.

Based on statistics from Social Blade, she has won a total of 688,135 followers on Instagram, Twitter and YouTube since the show premiered on Netflix on January 8.

She also has more than 354,000 followers on her Facebook fan page.

Who is Gabi Butler?

Butler has been cheering since she was 8 years old. She was born on January 16, 1998 after her Facebook page. She attended Navarro College in Corsicana, Texas.

She was a member of the California All-Stars team Cali SMOED and helped the team win several world championships.

According to her Facebook page, she is twice world champion, Champions League champion and twice NCA champion.

According to IMDb, Gabi Butler has already appeared in two other cheerleading shows. In 2012, she appeared in an episode of Cheer Channels Secret Diary by an American cheerleader who followed Emma Franklin (Neva McIntosh), a former Angels all-star cheerleader who had many personal problems after the death of her mother and mother lost his job.

In 2013, she played the role of the SMOED cheerleader in Cheerleaders (TV series), who followed the cheerleading squad of the 2012 World Champion, California All-Stars.

She often publishes photos of herself that do incredible cheerleading stunts on her Instagram page.

She is reportedly with Jordan Brooks-Wess, who plays football for the Florida Atlantic University.

Cheer is shining on Netflix.