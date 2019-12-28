Gabe Dansereau will participate in the showcase of the small CGS school

Loading...

Courtesy: Warriors Athletics

A Canadian defensive lineman has another chance to strut.

Gabe Dansereau will participate in the Small School Showcase next month before the CGS (College Gridiron Showcase) in Fort Worth, Texas.

Hope from Merrimack College played in the FCS National Bowl earlier this month and impressed a number of Boy Scouts. If he performs well at the Small School Showcase, he will receive an invitation to the main event with other Canadian perspectives.

The Montreal native missed the 2018 season due to an injury, but he's also been a staple in the Warriors' defense line since 2015. The six-foot, 265-pound defenseman has 65 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and four sacks in 35 college games.

Defensive tackle is not a particularly deep position in the CFL 2020 draft class, so this is an opportunity for Dansereau to attract additional attention before the harvest season. harvesters.