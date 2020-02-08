GAA Wrap: Drama at headquarters when the Dubs snap a point

A point after nine minutes in stoppage time brought Dublin an improbable draw, while Armagh and Wexford took victories in Saturday night’s GAA action.

The real drama of the evening football was Croke Park, where Monaghan, who had a nine-point advantage at half-time, was recently reclaimed by the All-Ireland champions and the game ended in a 1:15 draw.

Monaghan, who came into the game last weekend thanks to a useful 4-point win against Tyrone, started in full bladder at GAA headquarters. Conor McManus provided a good finish to score the game’s first goal in the first minute.

The Farney continued similarly in the first half, leaving Dessie Farrell’s Dublin behind. Michael Bannigan and Ryan McAnespie each contributed two points, while Rory Beggan also scored a 45th goal. Dean Rock (2) and Dan O’Brien were the only goalscorers for Dublin in the first 35 minutes.

It looked like Monaghan would go home 1-0 and 0-3 at half-time as conditions deteriorated on Jones’ Road. They filled their lead with 1:14 to 0: 8 and had a little more than ten minutes, but Dublin put the gear in.

Kevin McManamon’s added time goal – six minutes for referee Ciaran Branagan – gave Dublin hope 1-15 to 1-12.

Dublin closed the gap to a point, but it looked like Monaghan was holding on to it.

However, Branagan allowed one final game after Rory Beggan kicked a 45 and it ended when Davy Byrne shot over the equalizer.

The point is enough to get Dublin to head Division 1 for at least one night.

Elsewhere, Armagh advanced to the Division 2 summit with a 0: 16-0: 10 loss to Kildare on the Athletic Grounds.

Despite a red card for substitute Jamie Clarke, who scored a second yellow card at the start of the second half, Kieran McGeeney’s team always had the upper hand.

In the fourth division, goals from Ben Brosnan and Niall Hughes ensured that Paul Galvin’s Wexford won 2-3 to 0-8 against Waterford in Dungarvan.

The final of the Hurling Fitzgibbon Cup will be contested by IT Carlow and UCC.

IT Careers from DJ Carey scored five goals to beat Mary Immaculate College 5: 14 to 0: 15, while Mark Coleman’s brilliant side win earned defending champion UCC a place in the final, with a narrow win of 0: 18 against 0: 17 against DCU.

The final is scheduled for Wednesday.