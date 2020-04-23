G-League Option: Emptor Warning

The whole perspective of the G-League for the elite is attractive on some levels, but there are also drawbacks, as Zack Brasiler points out in the New York Post.

First, the contract is for one year only. If for some reason you are not good enough to be drawn in the first round, you may not be lucky (you have no guaranteed contracts in the second round).

It offers a chance to go to school in the state of Arizona for up to five years after the end of your career, but it’s not clear if it’s on campus or on the internet version that ASU hawks so aggressively. We assume the latter.

It also left unclear: does the ASU agreement offer academic support? For all their shortcomings, NCAA’s schools offer great academic support, especially for marginalized students.

In essence, it is a way for the NBA to do two things: first, to look at young perspectives, which will also expose shortcomings in their games, and second, to put pressure on the NCAA to carry out more aggressive reforms.

What is not clear is a cure for young players. It is ideal to pay for playing basketball, but the reality is a one-year rehearsal and all the responsibilities of 17-year-old masculinity. Some guys will be ready for it, and some won’t.