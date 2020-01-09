Loading...

The American Horror Story won’t go anywhere anytime soon. FX has just announced it will order seasons 11, 12 and 13 of the popular series that will be released in the coming years. This news is a relief for AHS fans as the show’s fate was at risk when inventor Ryan Murphy made the jump from FX to Netflix.

Murphy, who ended his day-to-day FX business after Disney acquired the network, will continue to lead AHS with Brad Falchuck. FX Chairman John Landgraf says:

AHS has presented a plethora of award-winning actors from day one, and we appreciate the input from everyone involved, including Ryan, Brad and Tim Minear, James Wong, Alexis Martin Woodall and Bradley Buecker, the writers, directors, actors and crew for each new one , unforgettable episode of American Horror Story.

American Horror Story is FX’s top rated show and has managed to get an average of 9.8 million viewers per episode. Because of its anthology, the series can reinvent itself again and again without falling victim to the exhaustion of its premise. It was also a vehicle for exciting guest stars from icons like Stevie Nicks and Lady Gaga. Season 9, American Horror Story: 1984 was a tribute to the 1980s slasher films that were a lot of fun.

The jury has not yet been informed about the topic of the tenth season. Now that Disney owns Fox and owns Disney Lucasfilm, maybe “American Horror Story: Baby Yoda” is in sight? After all, they have four more seasons to record.

