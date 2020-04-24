FX Greenlights Devilish animated series Danny DeVito – report

This series is dedicated to the Antichrist’s daughter, who tried to live a normal life in Gilaver, including the devil.

According to FX, “Little Demon” has released a half-hour animated comedy series starring Denny DeVito, his daughter Lucy DeVito and Aubrey Plaza.

According to Deadito, production of DeVito’s Jersey Films 2nd Avenue, ShadowMachine and FX series is expected to begin next week. Synopsis by date: 13 years after the Devil (Denny DeVito) is infused, the reluctant mother (Plaza) and her Antichrist daughter (Lucy DeVito) try to live a normal life in Delaware, but do not always succumb to the influence of evil forces. Among them is Satan, who wants to save his daughter’s life.

The FX representative did not return a request for comment.

The series was created by Darcy Fowler, Seth Kirschner and Kiran Walla. Rick and Morty co-produced with Dan Harmon Fowler, Kirchner, Valla, Plaza, Monica Mitchell, Corey Campodonico and Alex Bulkleyand. Also produced by Jake, Lucy and Danny DeVito, and produced by Steve Levy.

While many movie and TV productions are in a state of uncertainty, there are some notable exceptions to CBS’s “All Rise” and “Parks and Recreation” scripts, which were released on Thursday – some animation projects are continuing as usual.

Jersey Films is familiar with 2nd Avenue FX networks and is developing several projects. As for Danny DeVito, Little Demon marks the continuity of his FX relationship; For a long time he starred in “Always Sunny in Philadelphia” and in recent years has appeared in various films and other TV shows, including “Dumbo”, “Jumanji: The Next Level” and the upcoming “One and Only Ivan”. He also appeared in two episodes of Netflix’s The Comintern Method.

Plaza is also an FX veteran who played together in the Legion. He recently starred in “Children’s Game” and “Black Bear” and will star in many upcoming films such as “Happy Season” and “King Knight.”

Little Demon releases the FX animated panel, which is directed by the popular animated sitcom Archer. FX’s partner channel FX also last year premiered a half-hour “Cake” series that blends adult short animations into action.

