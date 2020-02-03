Future WiFi devices could receive thousands of antennas

Future Wi-Fi devices could literally get thousands of antennas to improve signal quality thanks to an invention by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Engadget reports that researchers have figured out how to turn the surface of a device into an antenna array.

There is a problem with plugging in wireless connections in smaller and smaller devices: you may have problems maintaining a good signal when there is so little space for antennas. MIT CSAIL researchers could, however, find a solution. They have developed an “intelligent surface” with RFocus that “can act as both a mirror and a lens” to focus radio signals 10 times on the right devices on both sides of the “fence”, while the average channel capacity in an office environment is doubled.

Instead of just a handful of monolithic antennas, the RFocus prototype revolves around more than 3,000 tiny antennas with software that arranges them to maximize reception. In other words, RFocus acts as a beamforming controller in the middle, rather than letting the radio endpoints – transmitters and client devices – manage this activity, which is difficult to implement on tiny devices.

It uses technologies similar to RFID tags and offers two main advantages. First, it’s cheap and only costs a few cents a sheet. Second, it can draw its power from the RF energy, so no direct power connection is required.

In practice, the number of antennas used in consumer devices is probably much lower, but even changing from four to ten focused antennas leads to a significant improvement in connectivity.

Researchers say the technology can be used in future Wi-Fi devices without a security risk.

Since the RFocus surface does not give off its own energy, it does not increase the total radiation. It can focus the energy on an area the size of a wavelength that is as dangerous as the proximity of the transmitter. RFocus only increases the signal strength in the vicinity of the intended receiver and not in other places. A device’s ability to focus energy to an area smaller than a wavelength decreases exponentially with distance.

