Future Tar Heel R.J. Davis becomes a star

Class of 2020 UNC Basketball Commit R.J. Davis shoots at will and becomes a star

Basketball fans in North Carolina should go by the name of R.J. Davis, if they haven’t already. Archbishop Stepinac’s 5-foot-11, 164-pound combo guard scores goals this season as he sees it and is becoming a star right before our eyes.

According to 247Sports Composite, Davis is the lowest-ranked member of the “Tar Heels 2020” recruitment class at No. 58 in the country. But don’t be fooled by his ranking and don’t think he’s not ready to score at a high level once he gets to college.

Comes to Archbishop Stepinac’s game against the mountain on Tuesday evening. The St. Michael Academy in Davis averaged 26.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.3 steals per game. In the last five games, he scored 22, 23, 32, 31 and 29 goals and scored the ball better than 47 percent during this time. He almost single-handedly led the Crusaders to a 67:57 victory over the mountaineers, scoring 33 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Davis is a good ball handler and drives the track with speed and efficiency. He’s good at creating his own shot and putting teammates together to get theirs. He has speed in the open field and in the quick break and can shoot on all three levels. He is a really good rebounder for his size. Davis is good at reaching the free throw line and uses a high percentage of his shots there.

Perhaps the most valuable asset he will bring to North Carolina is his ability to play the point guard position. The tar heels were thin this season due to injuries and inexperience in the background, and an additional security guard with a variety of skills like Davis will play a good role.

Too often college sports fans are busy with rank recruitment and write down recruits that don’t have five stars next to their names. And while we admit to falling into the same trap sometimes, R.J. Davis is a perfect example of why you don’t downplay a player based on their ranking. The child can play carefree.

