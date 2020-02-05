Future of fulfillment: robots, trikes and very small spaces

Amazon has built an empire by speeding up delivery. Companies such as Zappos and Warby Parker have built up large customer bases by streamlining returns. How on earth will smaller e-commerce companies compete?

It is an existential question for those who want to compete in the 2020s. According to a recent market report from supermarket company Fabric, 92% of consumers want to deliver or pick up the same day and 65% would change retailers if this service was not offered. With groceries as a measure of the greater e-commerce fulfillment paradigm, 33% of the consumers surveyed in the Fabric market report prefer that their groceries are executed within two hours, putting an incredible strain on both digital native and legacy brands.

The solution for companies looking for fast delivery and customer satisfaction can lie in an artistic combination of automation, last-mile delivery and an emerging concept called micro or nano fulfillment.

“Last-mile delivery is like Death Valley satisfaction,” explains Asaf Hachmon, co-founder and CEO of Bond, a post-purchase solutions company that enables brands to deliver products and accept returns through neighborhood-level distribution centers. “Online brands spend tons of money to ensure that consumers have the absolute best user experience while on their website, yet are forced to trust couriers to deliver products with the same level of care and attention – and all too often do not that.”

The idea behind micro execution is to use adaptable automation and robotics to process orders and returns as close as possible to the customer. While Amazon is dependent on huge facilities that usually have to be placed outside city centers, companies like Fabric and Bond are pioneering fulfillment centers that may be just down the street.

For example, Bond works with 30 online retailers in New York with six distribution centers of 400 to 500 square feet in Manhattan and Brooklyn. The company also delivers to selected locations in Queens and companies in New Jersey through partnerships with existing distribution centers. It plans to open six more centers in the New York metro area by March, and dozens more throughout the year, while it will expand in two additional cities in the third quarter of 2020.

Their technology sends the order to the nearest distribution center, where a local team delivers the order with environmentally friendly electric trikes, usually the same day. With an emphasis on creating a better customer experience, the technology enables online shoppers to plan deliveries in 3-hour windows and communicate directly with their delivery person. They also arrange pick-ups for returns, as well as other innovative solutions.

Fabric has chosen to concentrate its efforts on smart automation solutions that can streamline pick and place activities for a wide variety of SKUs, something that until recently was unthinkable in the robotics sector due to the task-specific nature of most end-users. Rapid advances in machine and gripping technologies, combined with smart logistics, ensure that ultra-fast order handling services such as Fabric can increase their reach.

Investors seem to be responding. For example, Bond has just completed a $ 15 million fundraising round led by Lightspeed Venture Partners, which has also invested in e-commerce startups such as Bonobos, Affirm and Verishop. Fabric has raised more than $ 130 million to date.

For consumers, this all means good news for the customer experience. The future will be on-demand.