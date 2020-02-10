Future CFL Hall of Fame recipient S.J. Green signs with the XFL

Photo by Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.ca

Future Hall of Fame recipient of Canadian football S.J. Green has signed with the Xtreme Football League.

The long-standing 10-kilometer # CFL receiver SJ Green will sign with the XFL today. Green signs deal with the primary XFL owner group and enter the league waiver wire, where his rights are picked up by a team at the top of the wire. SJ Green’s deal runs through May 31, 2020 #XFL

– Matthew Scianitti (@TSNScianitti), February 10, 2020

The Toronto Argonauts granted Green’s application for release on February 7. The 34-year-old has spent the last three seasons with the Argos after switching to Double Blue from Montreal in April 2017.

In three years with the Argos, Green produced three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, earned three East All-Star innings, a CFL All-Star selection (2017), and became the 18th player in CFL history to play for The milestone hit over 10,000 yards in his career in week 18 during the 2019 season.

Born in Florian, he had the best season of his career in 2017 when he got 104 passes for 1,462 yards and 10 touchdowns and helped Toronto win the 17th Gray Cup and the third green. The six-foot-two, 217-pound recipient spent the first 10 years of his career in Montreal, where he won two championships (2009-2010), five East All-Star honors (2011-2015) and a CFL All-Star won (2013) designation.

Green currently ranks 15th of all time in terms of receiving yards (10,222) and 12th in terms of receptions (716) and has added 60 touchdowns in his illustrious career. The veteran passport player has decided to play in Vince McMahon’s XFL.