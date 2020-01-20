Furious Michael Carrick clashes with Liverpool fans of Man Utd-bank in Anfield after moaning against referee - The Sun

THIS is the moment when a furious Michael Carrick collided with Liverpool fans at Anfield.

Goals from Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah resulted in 16 points for Jurgen Klopp at the top of the Premier League.

2

Carrick rages with Liverpoool fans during the 2-0 defeat at AnfieldCredit: AFP or licensors

It was a frustrating afternoon for United, who should have made a draw, but Anthony Martial had to shoot from close range.

That led Gary Neville to hit his desk furiously.

But it was his former Old Trafford teammate Carrick, a coach from United, who became vocal with fans through the dugout.

Former England Carrick was red when Liverpool got a corner shortly after the opener from Van Dijk.

Carrick focused most of his anger on fourth official Jon Moss after Craig Pawson’s decision.

But after he had uttered most of his frustration, he turned to the crowd after seemingly irritated at what someone had said.

This led to a heated exchange with supporters from Liverpool and one photo showed Carrick with his finger.

Carrick’s outburst was perhaps symptomatic of a club in crisis.

Marcus Rashford missed the 2-0 defeat and his back problem keeps him out of the way for at least two months, US boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed.

Scans showed that the 22-year-old suffered a stress fracture in his back, forcing Solskjaer to make the switch to the transfer market.

When he asked how long Rashford has been out, the Norwegian boss told Sky Sports: “Rashford? It’s a stress fracture that has taken place against Wolves.

“It hasn’t happened before, it happened there and then.

“He will be outside for a while. He will only be back after the mid-season break.

“Normally six weeks to heal, but I am not a doctor, and after that he probably needs to recover.”

Solskjaer also hinted that he could take advantage of the January transfer market to bring in someone as a short-term solution.

He added: “We’ve had many injuries for major players this season. It’s just an unfortunate situation we’re in.

“We can also look at some short-term deals that could bring us until the summer.

“We don’t really need a striker, if the right one is there and it fits for us … we have players who are currently champions.”

2

Carrick appeared animated on the sidelines Credit: ReutersMan United boss Solskjaer confirms that star attacker Rashford will miss at least SIX WEEKS with a stress fracture in his back