Furious Katie Price hits Bianca Gascoigne after she leaves flirty reactions on the Instagram of ex Kris Boyson

KATIE Price has lashed out at Bianca Gascoigne after she left a flirty comment on Kris Boyson’s Instagram.

The 41-year-old saw the Celebrity Big Brother star reach her ex after sharing a topless photo and quickly taking action.

Furious Katie Price hits Bianca Gascoigne after she leaves a flirty reaction on Instagram of ex Kris BoysonCredit: The Mega Agency

Kris endorsed his blistering snap: “Man with a pan – Yes, I’ll cook … Start today! Back to that clean food, big things are coming!”

And excitedly, Bianca replied: “You are eggs on toast without the eggs!”

But Katie sniffed out the flirtatious exchange and called Bianca a “supplication,” while she snapped backwards: “A lot begs about comment here”

Bianca, who is currently single, has not deleted her comment and has not responded to Katie.

Bianca Gascoigne, 33, is currently singleCredit: Rex Features

However, an insider tells The Sun Online that Kris and Bianca are just friends and that nothing is wrong.

Bianca, whose father is in trouble with Paul Gascoigne, was recently divorced from friend Steven Martorana three weeks after they started living together.

In the meantime, Kris has to go even further from Katie and even did a swipe earlier this month in a cryptic message about loyalty.

The personal trainer divorced Katie last year after it became known that she had cheated him twice and later hinted that she took his “kindness for a weakness”.

Kris shared this topless photo on Instagram and told fans that he had a health kick

Bianca saw the challenging post and reached for KrisCredit: Instagram

Katie lashed out on Instagram

Kris Boyson has done a blow to his ex Katie Price

He was happy to leave 2019 behind and told fans: “This year was one of the most test years of my life …

“Mixed emotions, I don’t think I need to go through everything that happened, but I have to realize that not everyone is the same and not everyone will take your kindness for a weakness.

“Time to stop taking care of others and taking care of myself. Stay a loyal gentleman and let us beat 2020 … Great things in store baby! Thank you all for your support and love you all. “

Kris hopes to have completed a 2019 test Credit: PA: Press Association / PA Images

Katie and Kris also broke up in August after The Sun Online revealed that Katie had cheated on him by flying to Turkey with the short-lived toyboy Charles Drury.

The couple worked through the scandal and it all seemed good until they broke up again in November 2019 – a day after the star went bankrupt.

She cheated him earlier with another toy boy – Alex Adderson – with whom she enjoyed a break in Spain.

Katie had an affair with Charles Drury Credit last year: Paul Edwards – The SunKatie Price begs Kris Boyson to take her back and have a baby – dressed like a Christmas elf