Funny ship food reviews from the corona virus cruise quarantine

A passenger trapped in his room on board a coronavirus-infested cruise ship has written and published funny reports about cabin meals that destroy the monotony of the quarantine.

This is just one of the ways Matthew Smith spends time on the Diamond Princess off the coast of Japan.

“While the conditions in the cabins are not comparable to a prison cell, it is similar in the sense that you are stuck inside,” Mr. Smith told The New Daily.

“I was just trying to accept that it’s out of my control, so I’m not going to be upset.”

As of Monday morning, another six people on the quarantined ship near Yokohama completed a positive coronavirus test. The total number of people infected on the ship will increase to 70, many of whom have not yet received their results.

Meanwhile, after nearly a week in quarantine near Hong Kong, thousands of people stuck on another cruise ship were allowed to disembark.

The 3,600 passengers and crew on the World Dream ship were in quarantine because it was feared that the employees on board may have been infected with the virus on a previous trip. All 1800 crew members have been tested and the results are negative.

Passengers (R) wave to the crew as they queue up to finally disembark from the World Dream cruise ship at the Kai Tak cruise terminal in Hong Kong. Photo: Getty

No relief is apparent for passengers on board Diamond Princess.

Twenty people on Diamond Princess had already tested positive for the deadly virus before the Japanese authorities confirmed another 41 positive tests on Friday.

Five Australians on board were infected with the virus.

The rest of the 3,700 passengers and crew members were still waiting for test results. Among them are more than 200 Australians.

Mr. Smith and Ms. Katherine Codekas have shown how life has been since Wednesday’s quarantine began. They thought they were the lucky ones because they have a window.

Other passengers only get fresh air when they are allowed to go for a walk – under strict conditions to stay two meters apart.

“The people in the inside cabins don’t have windows … without fresh air, except maybe walking the deck every three or four days, it’s back in your hole,” he said.

Ms. Codekas said if you wanted to get an idea of ​​what these people were going through inside cabins, you should “lock yourself in your bathroom.”

Health officials in the almost deserted corridors of the Diamond Princess. Photo: Twitter

Passengers in different sections of the ship are allowed to walk in groups on the deck at least two meters apart for an hour and a half before returning to their cabins, Mr. Smith said.

The couple, both family lawyers from California, are among thousands on board the ship on which coronavirus has spread.

Around 3,700 people were on board the cruise ship Diamond Princess. Photo: Getty

Mr. Smith and Ms. Codekas were only a day from disembarking after enjoying a pleasure cruise through Vietnam when they were suddenly in the lock.

Katherine Codekas and Matthew Smith on vacation.

Passengers and crew must be quarantined for 10 days before they can be released.

Supplies have been sent to the ship and meals are brought to the room by employees wearing masks and gloves.

This is my cabin door at #DiamondPrincess. In both cases, no one has crossed the threshold since Sunday evening, more than two days before the quarantine begins. #NoneShallPass. (Thanks to MP & THG) pic.twitter.com/lg8DDWOkjg

– Matthew Smith (@mjswhitebread) February 8, 2020

Passengers can request fresh towels or toilet paper by calling their room manager.

Some smokers have asked for nicotine to get them through their forced smoke-free days.

Mr. Smith is isolated from everyone else on board and has viewed the Internet as his only way to connect with the outside world.

His posts on Twitter include cheeky cabin meal reviews, quarantine updates, and useful tips for other passengers to bring more coffee to their cabin.

Dinner tonight on #DiamondPrincess, courtesy of Google. (As my wife says, Google does everything better.) These are beef salad, goulash and a goat cheese dish, with cake and the obligatory roll. And don’t let anyone take the bun apart. pic.twitter.com/i8Pf0JT0Vu

– Matthew Smith (@mjswhitebread) February 8, 2020

In just three days, his number of Twitter followers rose from 14 to over 3,000.

Princess reinforces its game with food service on #DiamondPrincess. Don’t believe the honeymooners who would rather be in an American hospital. You may have to pull me off the ship when the quarantine ends. pic.twitter.com/JA4fb2C54S

– Matthew Smith (@mjswhitebread) February 7, 2020

But Mr. Smith said that his contributions are not just about making people smile. It’s about spreading the truth of life on board.

“A passenger announced that we were refused food for 18 hours because the authorities feared the virus would spread from the food, but there was absolutely no basis for this comment,” he said.

“Another couple posted a video that said,” We’re not safe here, help us. “

“I visited my Twitter account because I wanted to tell people what was going on that we were getting really good food.

I have nothing but praise for the crew – they are stuck in a situation for which they have no precedent and they had to develop procedures immediately. “

We learned that the secret to getting coffee is not to lock the door after breakfast and juice have been delivered. And managed to get an extra cup today after I didn’t get one yesterday. 😁 #DiamondPrincess pic.twitter.com/Z3FVGPGnrU

– Matthew Smith (@mjswhitebread) February 7, 2020

The ship’s captain makes several announcements a day over a loudspeaker to provide passengers with the latest information from health officials, he said.

But information is still scarce.

Some passengers on board have used social media to request more information.

# day5 #coronavirus #CoronavirusOutbreak #quarantine on #DiamondPrincess my uncle freaked out and has emotions after knowing that viruses can be in the air. Have to calm him down. @PrincessCruises need help. Is there any information that the air system is clear? 🙏🏻

– Yardley Wong (@yardley_wong) February 9, 2020