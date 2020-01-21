Funko unleashes an assault of new Pops! vinyl figures, including those for groups like Noose, Weezer, Ghost and more, as well as films like The job and Creepshow.
The company just launched a massive line today and is rolling out photos of all of the different vinyl figures it will release.
You can see some of the new numbers in the articles below.
The London 2020 toy fair reveals: Slipknot! @bravadousa #bravadousa @slipknot #slipknot #FunkoLTF #Funko #ToyFair
2020 London Toy Fair reveals: Slayer! @globalmerchservices #globalmerch @slayerbandofficial #slayer #FunkoLTF #Funko #ToyFair
The London 2020 toy fair reveals: Ghost – Papa Nihil! #FunkoLTF #Funko #ToyFair #PapaNihil
The London 2020 toy show reveals: Weezer! @weezer #weezer @manheadmerch #manheadmerch #FunkoLTF #Funko #ToyFair
The London 2020 toy fair reveals: @CreepshowTv! #FunkoLTF #Funko #ToyFair #creepshow
The London 2020 toy fair reveals: crafts! #FunkoLTF #Funko #ToyFair #TheCraft
The company has a ton of new numbers it unveils at the London Toy Fair 2020 which you can see on its Instagram page.
What do you think of all the recently announced Funko Pop vinyl figures? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.
