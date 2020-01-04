Funko reveals Rage 2 POP! Vinyl figures will arrive soon

Loading...

Funko has taken to Twitter to announce that Rage 2 POP! Vinyl figures are on the way and collectors and game fans can expect them to come out soon. Check out the ad serving below!

The announcement is a bit surprising and abrupt, but nonetheless, fans and collectors will be happy to add them to your collection. The wave consists of two characters that include immortal Shrouded and Pop! Squad of thugs. This wave is expected to be published soon, so be sure to keep an eye on your local retailers. The figure will range between $ 8.99 and $ 12.99 depending on where you buy it.

Rage 2 was launched with mostly positive comments, including a fun and exciting game loop with a weaker story. However, the video team here at Gameranx posted a video before buying, which you can see here.

Source: Funko