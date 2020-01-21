Funko has unveiled a new batch of POP! Vinyl characters based on the characters of the highly anticipated title Cyberpunk 2077 are on the way.

Check out the pictures below:

Funko announced during the London Toy Fair 2020 that the company will generate numbers based on Cyberpunk 2077. The new wave will consist of five different numbers, one of which is exclusive to Gamestop. The new pre-orders are available live on Entertainment Earth if you want to secure your own set.

Cyberpunk 2077 seems to get a lot of love when it comes to characters, as new action figures based on the characters Male V and Johnny Silverhand (Keanu Reeves) on Walmart and Gamestop have also been revealed and can be pre-ordered.

Cyberpunk 2077 has recently received a delay that shifts the game’s release date to September 2020. The delay is a little surprising, but the silver line of the whole situation is that the game is released with at least minimal errors and mistakes.

What do you think about this Cyberpunk 2077 POP? Vinyl figures? Are you going to pick up any of them when they’re released? Let us know in the comments below and stay here at Gameranx for the latest game news.

Source: Funko Twitter