Funeral-technical startups extend your posthumous possibilities

When Beverly Hills 90210 heartthrob Luke Perry died last year, his body was wrapped in a horrible black-and-white bodysuit. Made entirely of mushrooms and other small organisms, this shroud was designed to slowly turn it into compost.

This $ 1500 suit was made by green funeral technology startup Coeio, which is committed to reducing the environmental impact of dead people and cleansing the body of toxins that would otherwise end up in the environment by feeding them to fungi. “My father discovered it and was more excited about it than I ever saw him. He was buried in this suit, one of his last wishes,” Perry’s daughter stated in an Instagram post.

Coeio, founded by MIT graduate Jae Rhim Lee, is one of the cohorts of startups trying to gain market share in the traditional £ 2 billion funeral market a year, which until now has mostly depended on funeral or burning as the go-to options. Thanks to this new offer, Perry’s wish is hardly the most eccentric: you can choose to transform your ashes into a beautiful diamond, a vinyl record, or even make a personalized tombstone that plays nostalgic videos of you when people walk by.

Those who opt for a quirky mold suit instead of a coffin can ultimately save a considerable amount. New figures released this week show that the average price tag for death after funeral costs and probate in the UK has risen to £ 9,493 ($ 12,300) in 2019, an increase of more than 70 percent since 2014. A funeral alone costs an average of £ 4,417 ($ 5,700), claimed data from insurance company SunLife. Furious allowances put pressure on low-income families struggling to pay the bill. A 2014 University of Bath report – released when the cost of funerals was much lower than today – estimated that 100,000 people cannot afford to die.

Technology companies have long complained that the market is dominated by old-fashioned funeral directors who can raise prices by 300 to 600 percent. That is why large investors have been flooded with price comparison websites that claim that customers can save $ 1,000 by buying coffins or booking funeral services online. Some of these companies, such as London-based provider Farewill or Cardiff’s price comparison site About the Funeral, are supported by heavyweights, including Zoopla founder Alex Chesterman and GoCompare founders Hayley Parsons and Kevin Hughes.

“Your funeral director will not tell you that a green funeral will save you two-thirds of the cost, or that the expensive shiny copper coffin for which you paid extra will be thrown into a tub and sold as scrap,” said Derrick Grant, founder of the cost-friendly funeral company Willow. “The average family falls into a £ 1,600 debt to cover funeral expenses, often with payday loans to cover expenses.”

He states that people who need to organize funerals are often pressured to make decisions in a short time when there is often no one to seek support. Many end up with a swamp-standard coffin and service in addition to a huge bill.

But money is not the only problem. Funerals and cremation are harmful to the environment because toxic chemicals from both processes seep into the air and soil. Figures from the Funeral Consumers Alliance show that every year 246,240 tons of carbon dioxide are released as a result of cremation, which corresponds to 41,040 cars.

Instead of buying an expensive wooden box that only dissolves at least 50 years after the funeral, you can buy a cardboard box from $ 95 and reduce CO2 emissions by up to 50 percent.

For more extreme funerals, US Startup Recompose plans to offer hexagonal compost bins where bodies will be dumped to create “soil” that families can take home from 2021. A company called Eternal Reefs offers to send your ashes into a deep sea of ​​biodegradable “reef ball” complete with a plaque to protect the seas.

