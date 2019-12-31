Funeral of a 19-year-old Centennial College student killed by a suspected disabled driver – Toronto

Loading...

A 19-year-old Centennial College student who was beaten and killed in Scarborough by a suspected disabled driver is remembered as an exemplary student when he thought about his young life at his funeral on Tuesday.

"He's the student every professor wants to see in class. He's there, he gets these grades, he's incredibly passionate about his subject – eating and drinking – and he really wants to make a difference," said Dr. Craig Stephenson, President of Centennial College, told reporters.

"You simply don't expect a 19-year-old to lose his life in this way. It's just terrible and the tragedy is just immense and it will take a long time to heal."

CONTINUE READING:

Reflecting friends of Centennial College students who were killed by suspected disabled drivers



Wei Jie Zhu-Li and his brother Jun Jie Zhu-Li and Damir Kussain walked on a sidewalk on the south side of Progress Avenue near Markham Road at around 6:30 p.m. on December 22nd when they were hit by a vehicle traveling at "high speed" in an easterly direction.

The story continues under the advertisement

All three international students were taken to hospitals. Wei and Kussain died while Jun suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Michael Johnson, who lives in Pickering, was arrested and charged with impaired and dangerous driving-related crimes. He appeared in court shortly after the incident, but was refused bail – a rare occurrence for someone without a previous sentence. The charges against Johnson have not been proven in court.

This is what the consequences of drinking and driving look like. 19-year-old Wei Jie Zhu-Li was killed a few days before Christmas when he was hit on a sidewalk by a suspected disabled driver. His brother survived, but another international student did not. @globalnewsto pic.twitter.com/K9DTu9ZryI

– Morganne Campbell (@Morganne_C), December 31, 2019

Jun attended the funeral of Wei with family members on Tuesday. He had to walk with a legrest using crutches.

Michael Cheung, the funeral director who oversaw Wei’s funeral, said that the family chose Tuesday as the day for his funeral because it was particularly important.

The story continues under the advertisement

“The family tried to find a happy day for it – a happy day according to the Chinese calendar. So today is a happy day and it is the end of the year, ”he said.

"I've been in business for 16 years. I see a lot, of course not every day, but this is one of the saddest funerals."

Tweet this

The Wei family did not speak to reporters, but the college officials paid tribute to Wei. The student in the first semester was described as a top performer who was passionate about cooking.

Katherine Ma, president of the Centennial College Chinese Students and Scholars Association, hopes that the death of Wei will be a key message for many.

"He was taken away by the drunken traffic accident, so I just want to tell this in front of these people and also tell my classmates or friends that they never drive and drink," she said.

CONTINUE READING:

2 Centennial College students killed in an accident in Toronto involving an allegedly disabled driver



Stephenson said that students will continue to receive support. He also said that university staff are looking for ways to honor Wei’s memory, such as a scholarship for a student in the food and beverage management program that shows commitment and high academic achievement.

"I know I speak on behalf of the entire Centennial Community today," said Stephenson.

The story continues under the advertisement

"We mourn with you, but please know that we have strong arms and overflowing hearts – and we are there for you."

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR

, (tagsToTranslate) Centennial College (t) Crime (t) Damir Kussain (t) Impaired Driving (t) Traffic Fatalities (t) Jun Jie Zhu Li (t) Crime in Toronto (t) Traffic Fatalities in Toronto (t) Police in Toronto (t ) Toronto traffic (t) Wei Jie Zhu Li (t) Wei Jie Zhu-Li funeral (t) crime