Funeral members are present at two schools in North Vancouver after the student's death

NORTH VANCOUVER (NEWS 1130) – Sorrow councilors will be available to students at two high schools in North Vancouver after one of their students died early in the morning on Saturday.

The unnamed 17-year-old boy died in a one-vehicle accident in West Vancouver on Marine Drive near Glen-Eagles.

Board members will be available at Argyle and Mountainside Secondary Schools in North Vancouver, schools where the boy had been a student.

Meanwhile, the North Vancouver School District offers condolences to all those affected by the tragedy.

“Our heart goes out to family and friends in this incredibly difficult time. Staff and parents at both schools are advised. Students will be informed on Monday. Counselors from the Critical Incident Team of School District will be present at both schools on Monday to help students individually or in small groups, ”says a spokesperson.

RELATED ARTICLE: 17-year-old boy killed in crash in West Vancouver

A 19-year-old woman who was also in the vehicle at the time, survived the crash.

Sergeant Paul Faris, with the West Vancouver police, says the investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

“Contact the West Vancouver police if we have witnesses who have seen or heard something or have recorded something on the dashboard camera regarding this incident.”

Authorities say that speed is considered a factor.

If you have information about the collision or have dashcam recordings, contact the non-emergency line of the West Vancouver police at 604 925 7300.