Funeral held for adorned Boston law enforcement officer, 29-yr veteran, who died of coronavirus

A funeral is currently being held Saturday for a Boston police officer who died from problems from the coronavirus.Jose Fontanez, 53, commenced with the Boston Law enforcement Division in 1991 and was a 29-12 months veteran on the pressure, law enforcement Commissioner William Gross reported.”The Boston Law enforcement Section is saddened to share the devastating information that a section member handed away (Tuesday) from troubles of the COVID-19 virus,” the division mentioned.”This is a good guy,” Gross reported. “Loved his town, beloved his family members and cherished his family members of blue and served them effectively.”“We honor him and recall him as a hero since as a law enforcement officer, he served our group and he stood in harm’s way to secure us,” explained Boston Mayor Marty Walsh. “He produced the best sacrifice.”Fontanez was assigned to region E-13 in Jamaica Plain for the earlier 23 decades, police explained. “Jose is one particular of all those guys that you appreciate to operate for you,” mentioned Capt. John Greland, Fontanez’s captain. “Jose set up a very good battle, but he succumbed to it. I hope his soul rests easy and he finds peace.””He fought a valiant and courageous battle against COVID-19,” Gross stated. “I would like to thank the nurses and physicians at Boston Medical Centre for taking treatment of our brother.”Gross said the information of his passing “strike the department rather tricky.””God isn’t going to will need anything, but nowadays he’s gained a very pleased warrior in heaven,” Gross claimed.In accordance to Gross, 67 customers of the Boston Police Division have examined favourable for COVID-19 and 53 of them have still to return to do the job.“You don’t assume to go to function and get anything that’s heading to eliminate you,” reported Greland, who is at present recovering from the coronavirus himself.”My coronary heart, and I believe everybody’s coronary heart, goes out to him and his relatives, and particularly his brothers and sisters in uniform,” Gov. Charlie Baker claimed at a news convention Tuesday.“Officer Fontanez created the supreme sacrifice as a public servant,” reads a statement from Suffolk County District Legal professional Rachael Rollins that was released Tuesday night. “Jamaica Basic and E-13, exactly where he served given that 1996, and the city at significant are diminished by his decline. The coronavirus pandemic is a horrible risk to our way of everyday living and our safety. We will not neglect Officer Fontanez.’’”We can all do more to avert the spread of this virus,” Gross stated. “Please adhere to the steerage of the CDC, so we can aid end this virus.””He is survived by his wife, his little ones, his grandchild and siblings,” Gross stated.

