Funeral for 3 children whose mother is accused of killing them

PATHS, Okla. – Three children whose mother is accused of killing them last month have been reminded of a funeral in Oklahoma, where photos and videos of the children made many audible cries of the children gathered.

The children’s father, Pedro Rios, sat in the front row of their funeral Saturday in a church in Paden, his head bowed, tears streaming down his face. His children – 3-year-old Daan, 23-year-old Mireya and 7-year-old Cataley – were in white boxes, each decorated with a bouquet of flowers and a favorite toy, reported The Oklahoman.

The hour-long service included songs of loss and desire, along with a sermon about the struggle and the faith.

“This is not fair,” said officer Bryan Logan, addressing a crowd of about 50 family and friends and gesturing at the three white boxes. “This is not fair for everyone who is sitting here this morning.”

“It’s not fair.”

The police claim that the mother of the children, Rachel Henry, admitted that she had smothered them on January 21 in Phoenix, Arizona. Henry, 22, was charged last week for three counts of first-degree murder. Her presentation is scheduled for Tuesday.

Pictures of Zane showed the toddler playing with toy cars and a Buzz Lightyear action figure. Another photo showed baby Cataleya sleeping in her grandmother’s arms

“(Cataleya) was the biggest fan of her brother and sister,” Logan commented. “She couldn’t stand being away from them.”

In a video from Mireya, someone asked her: “What do you want to say?”

“I love you,” she replied.

