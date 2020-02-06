Fund manager Hyperion expects Uber, Lyft to fall by 2030

“Within five years, the actual technical capability will definitely be there, and then it is up to the regulators to decide whether or not to allow it,” said Arnold.

“It will be data-driven. If you can show that accident rates are falling dramatically due to autonomy, most regulators will basically tick this off.”

Tesla has the advantage that there are over a million cars, eight cameras in each car that are constantly collecting data.

Mark Arnold

Hyperion has been named Morningstar’s Fund Manager of the Year for maintaining the company’s global growth strategy. Hyperion is striving to achieve $ 14 billion in managed funds in international business, but still has a long way to go to secure $ 850 million.

“We have a good pipeline of interested mandates and have been marketing in the United States for several years,” said Arnold, adding that there is great interest from new institutional clients abroad.

“We’re pretty close to getting a pretty big mandate there.”

The Fund’s Global Growth Companies Fund has had an average annual return of 20.5 percent since inception in 2014 compared to 14.5 percent of the MSCI World Index. Current performance figures show that the fund’s return over a 12-month period from October 2019 was 2.7 percentage points above the same benchmark.

Hyperion has “supported both horses” by investing in Google and Tesla, a decision that Arnold said was based on the company’s strategy to invest in dominant players.

Mr. Arnold said Australia should “absolutely” follow Britain’s leadership to ban new gasoline, diesel, or hybrid cars within 15 years, but the government was committed to lobby groups.

“The fossil fuel and car industry is really powerful. They can lobby very well, they have a lot of money.”

The global economy was in a phase of low economic growth, Arnold said, and increasing wealth inequality, climate change, and slowing population growth meant that low economic growth became the new norm.

Short-term “sugar hit”

“If you look at the real GDP growth of the economy, it has slowed in the past three years. It has been the same in China, Europe and Japan. It was slow,” he said.

Mr. Arnold criticized the governments for exercising stimulus measures. Short-term investments are a “sugar snap”, but would do more damage in the long term.

“It’s just more debt stacked up on the excessive debt,” he said.

“Politicians don’t want to accept that we’re in a low-growth world, but that’s exactly what we’re facing.”

Hyperion has responded to this macroeconomic phase by investing in companies that grow with market share rather than relying on economic growth.

The largest holdings in its global growth fund include Microsoft, Amazon, Visa and Facebook, and according to Arnold, these companies have built their growth by gaining market share over a long period of time.

“They are not traditional monopolists … They are not counterfeiters, their promises are very high.”

