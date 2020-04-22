Fun tricks and hidden details

If you’re like me, you probably spend wayyyy extra time on Animal Crossing. But really, is there such a thing?

In addition to protecting us from the apocalyptic hell of the real world, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is also full of thoughtful, small details that make you notice more of your play. So we’ve put together some of our absolute favorite observations of the lovely things that make the world come alive and the villagers who live it.

Of course, you can’t really “spoil” Animal Crossing per se. But some people may want to find all of these magic in their own time.

1. You can have pet turtles 🙂

Not only can you catch a snapping turtle (if you’re lucky), but you can actually SEE WITH THEIR CHILDREN !! Well, that’s OK, it’s just nice. I’m not sure turtles know or even like looking at your “pet.” But if you show them at your house or around your village, they are just standing there with no water tanks, hanging, cutie little lugs.

Hot tip: Press A near your snack turtle to get some, eh, I love to guess!

A Redditor further claimed that their residents were reading a pet turtle’s statement, though it may look that way in the shoot.

Just don’t think too long about the philosophical and ethical conundrum that includes keeping animals as pets when your island is surrounded by people who recognize you.

2. The villagers will open up to fuck you

You may have noticed that your villagers are singing over and over again. But their musical talents are much broader.

If you give them the right setup, they’ll take you to the mic and put on a full-on concert for you. Yas, thank you, Audie! Keep the spirit of the lock-in concert music scene alive!

Perhaps, most of all, if you choose to join their singles by playing an instrument nearby, your villagers will actively come close for moral support and get in sync with your beat laid out.

That’s not all, either. A certain villager named Beau could be caught yodeling in his house. Another was found to stop halfway through singing and seemed … checking his phone for lyrics he forgot?

3. They take selfies too! (And feel bad about it, like you!)

Overall, we strongly recommend that you take the time to observe your villagers’ habits, as they all have their own unique characteristics and activities. That’s how you catch golden moments like this, when Raymond snaps a selfie of himself before glancing at the result.

We feel for you, Raymond! But post it! The cute, maybe get rid of it later!

They’ll also snap snapshots of things they like, which makes us wonder if there’s a Cross version of Instagram.

4. Isabelle also does all kinds of good things

Sadly, Tom Nook seems to be keeping Isabelle trapped in an endless 24-hour work. Unionize Isabelle – you deserve basic human rights.

But in the meantime, everyone’s favorite aides will often find neglect during his endless transition in the most lovable ways. He would exercise in the afternoon, chug coffee in the evening, hang flowers on his desk, accidentally fall asleep in the chair directly opposite his boss.

Probably, everyone cut it off, though: He looks out the window to catch meteor showers every time something happens on your island. Urgh. He was perfect. Don’t change, Isabelle. (But look at the merger, please, it’s not OK.)

5. Moving villages can display on your friends’ islands

This one was a mistake in our minds, though not really new to New Horizons and has happened in previous Animal Crossing games as well.

Sometimes when your villagers move from your island, they are not just lost in the ether of Animal Crossing. They can actually wind up on your friends’ islands, and give your island a shout when explaining where they moved!

And if you’re going to their new place on your friend’s island, they’ll remember you too! Because no matter how long, your Animal Crossing villagers will never forget 😭

6. Kimonos changes when you go into work mode

There are a bunch of cute little details to discover about your furniture and clothing (such as how fans blow into your plants and clothes). But our favorite so far is this extra feature that stays true to how living kimonos work.

6. Village-shaped villas in the museum have a purpose

Maybe like me when you first ran exploring every corner of the gorgeous museum, you stopped at a suspicious section. In the fossil ward, there is a space for silhouettes of each of the different villagers throughout the game. My first thought was, should we wait … taxidermy our villagers to complete Blathers’ psychopathic illness?

Turns out, that’s not the case.

Those silhouettes actually show how the species of each villager grew up from a specific prehistoric ancestor. Once you’ve completed the display of the dinosaur, you can catch the villager in the designated silhouette and unlock special dialogues to hear how they feel about it. Maybe a little creepy out ???

Also, try to stand on the dots around your museum. Each of them has fun little unique sounds and expanding the camera to let you soak in all your glorious donations.

7. Lots of plays can be found in interactions with residents

Again, we do not recommend watching your villagers enough. This is especially true every time they interact with one another.

Fans caught their villagers doing all sorts of things, like kissing.

They give each other lessons on how to be, like, super cool.

And even piss each other off and fight!

If you check-in after they have a fight with angry expressions on their face, you will also hear hot gossip about what’s going down. This player will now deal with a fat shamer on his island.

8. There are rainbows: ‘)

Remember the rainbows? Well we can by Animal Crossing.

9. You can drop wasp nests on your villagers 😈 But it will not save you

We cover a lot of crazy villains. But let’s be honest, some of our Animal Crossing villagers literally deserve to die (or just move the fuck, please Hamphrey to take a HINT.) In those instances, when perfect conditions arise, you can really Drop a fat ol ‘wasp nest on their head.

But jokes on you because you still get fucked anyway!

10. K.K. Slider takes requests of the secret song

If you are not collecting K.K. Slider songs through the kiosk at Resident Services, then you are missing out on some of the greatest bops of the 21st century.

Here’s the real tip, though: The official EP doesn’t come up with a list of secret songs you can get by asking for special songs when he plays concerts every Saturday night outside. of Resident Services.

Fans still know all the secret menu songs you can unlock. But we want to believe the example below is true (it is not), and K.K. can be damaged in Wonderwall upon request. FREE BIRD! DO FREE BIRD NEXT!

