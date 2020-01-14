Fully committed: one actor, 42 characters and a triumphant story

Gavin Crawford plays 42 different characters in Fully Committed, a one-man show in previews at the Grand Theater that opens on Friday. (DALE CARRUTHERS, The London Free Press)

There are busy jobs, and then there are those who make reservations at trendy New York restaurants that cater to the rich.

How crazy the reservation work of crazy reservists Sam is, will be visited on the Spriet stage of the Grand Theater in full dedication, starring Gavin Crawford in preview until Friday evening and until January 26.

In the one-act, one-man show by Becky Mode and Mark Setlock and directed by Steven Gallagher, Crawford will present 42 different characters, each with their own voice and personality.

“Among the 42 characters that Gavin presents, there is really a great story in this play about overcoming your circumstances and triumphing,” Gallagher said.

“It is so wonderful to see that he (Sam) is in the midst of all this chaos… By the end of the show he really becomes his true self.”

Sam works in a basement office of a trendy, award-winning restaurant in New York that is “fully committed” to reservations. His challenge is to handle phone calls from socialites and international A-listers who expect to dine the day they want to dine. It is Sam’s job to keep those 40 people happy and keep his job.

Although it is not unusual to see a show of one act, one actor on stage, one actor with 42 characters is unusual, if not extreme.

Gallagher said there are important issues to boost the show that must be overcome.

“Ensuring that the audience understands who each character is and that Gavin feels safe there and that the audience understands the story told by one person,” said Gallagher, who said he and Crawford developed a close working relationship that one worked on one.

“We got along so well,” Gallagher said. “He (Crawford) is probably the most cooperating actor I have ever worked with, just as talented and so special that it was really special.”

Crawford said the number of characters is a challenge, especially if you are alone on the stage.

“It’s a lot,” Crawford said. “If you play with someone else on stage and you get lost, they will say something to remind you. But in this show there is nobody. You have to find your own way back.”

Crawford, 48, hosts the comedy news quiz series Because News on CBC Radio One, with three famous panel members (usually stand-up comics) competing to answer questions about current events.

He also spent eight seasons on This Hour Has 22 minutes and performed in Toronto’s Second City and acted throughout the country as an actor and comedian, known for his imitations of celebrities. He also made guest appearances at Murdoch Mysteries, Made in Canada, Heartland, The Red Green Show and Corner Gas. From 2000 to 2003, Crawford was the creator, co-writer and co-star of the eponymous series that ran for three seasons on The Comedy Network.

“My goal in this show is for people to forget that there is only one person on the stage,” Crawford said.

IF YOU GO

What: Fully committed

When: Previews Tuesday to Thursday, opening Friday, continuing until January 26

True: Grand Theater Spriet Stage, 471 Richmond St.

Tickets: $ 30- $ 87, available at checkout, online at grandtheatre.com or by calling 519-672-8800