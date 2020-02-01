Fully armed rally visitors enter the Kentucky Capitol Building

Armed gun owners gathered in Kentucky on Friday and entered the state’s main building in Frankfort.

The meeting was organized by the We Are KY Gun Owners group. They were urged when Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam insisted on new arms control measures that led to threats of violence, culminating with Northam declaring a state of emergency earlier this month.

It is surprising, according to the Louisville Courier Journal, that visitors to the Capitol building do not have access to umbrellas or poles used for protest boards because they can be used “as weapons”, but guns and rifles are allowed.

Joe Gerth from the Courier Journal tweeted a video with security guards instructing armed rallygoers to walk around the metal detectors as they entered the capitol building.

Weirdest thing about weapons in the Kentucky Capitol: if you have one, you have to walk around the metal detector. Others must go through and roam. pic.twitter.com/Oqxl9hvl0I

– Joe Gerth (@Joe_Gerth) January 31, 2020

Getty Images tweeted photos taken on the spot by Bryan Woolston and turned viral on Friday.

Gun rights activists carrying semi-automatic firearms walk through the Capitol Building on January 31, 2020 in Frankfort, Kentucky. 📷: @woolstonphoto pic.twitter.com/YCGHNtTJNS

– Getty Images News (@GettyImagesNews) January 31, 2020

In a video posted by the Journal, one of the fully armed attendees was surprised at the access his group had to the Capitol.

“When I entered the state capital, I was completely upset,” the shooting said. “Being able to walk in fully armed, with guns – I mean, I’m completely armed. And they trust us. I’m not a Kentucky resident. I’m from Virginia. A complete stranger. I walked in (and the security pretended): “Cool, come on in. Enjoy the capital. “”

He continued: ‘It’s beautiful – the marble, the paintings, the statues. Everything about this capital is absolutely beautiful – I am speechless. “

And luckily for this guy, who loved the interior of the building, he must have left his umbrella at home.