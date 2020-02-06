‘Full Snow Moon’ visible above Wyoming this weekend, also called ‘Storm Moon’

The “Super Snow Moon” emerges from February 19, 2019 in Casper from behind the clouds on the horizon. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City)

CASPER, Wyo – The next full moon is called the “snow moon” and will be over the Wyoming sky at around 12.30 on February 9.

“The next full moon will be early on Sunday morning, February 9, and will appear ‘opposite’ the sun (the length of the earth) at 2:33 am EST,” says Gordon Johnston of NASA. “The moon will be around three this time. days seem full, from Friday evening to Monday morning, making this a weekend with a full moon. Centered around Friday to Monday, this will be a weekend with a full moon. “

This Full Moon also goes by a number of other names, according to NASA:

Snow moon

Storm Moon

Hungry moon

Magha Purnima

Magha Puja

Mahamuni Pagoda Festival Moon

Chinese Lantern Festival Moon

Full moon from Tu B’Shevat

Johnston explains the origin of some of these names.

“Like the midwinter moon (the second full moon of winter) and the full moon in February, this is the snow moon, storm moon or the hunger moon,” he writes. “The Almanac of the Maine Farmer first published” Indian “names for the full moons in the 1930s, and according to this almanac, the tribes of what is now the northeastern United States called the Snowman or the Stormman because of the heavy snowfall that fall in this season. “

“Bad weather and heavy snow storms made hunting difficult, so this moon was also called the hunger moon. Throughout North America, there are many different tribes throughout the year with different languages ​​and different names for the full moons. “

This moon phase also has meaning for other cultures.

“In the Hindu and Buddhist calendars, Magha is the lunar month when the full moon in the moon house is Magha, which contains the star that we call Regulus in English,” Johnston explains. “In the Hindu tradition that ends the months on the full moon, this full moon (purnima) is Magha Purnima, the last day of the Hindu month of Magha. Magha is a month for austerity, performing charity activities and ritual bathing at sacred river locations (usually where three rivers meet). “

“For Buddhists, this full moon corresponds to Magha Puja, the second most important festival of the year. Magha Puja celebrates a spontaneous gathering of 1,250 of the first disciples of Buddha. In Myanmar, this full moon corresponds to the pagoda festival for the Mahamuni Buddha temple in Mandalay. The tradition is that only a few parables of the Buddha were made during his lifetime, and this temple contains one. “

The moon is also important for moon-based calendars.

“In the Chinese and Hebrew calendars, the months with the new moon change and full moons fall in the middle of the lunar months,” says Johnston. “This full moon is in the middle of the first month of the Chinese calendar. The 15th day of the first month is the Chinese Lantern Festival, the last day of the traditional Chinese New Year celebration. “

“This full moon is in the middle of Shevat in the Hebrew calendar. The 15th day of Shevat is the Tu BiShvat holiday. Tu B’Shevat for the year 2020 is observed at sunset on Sunday, February 9, ending at sunset on Monday, February 10. Tu BiShvat is also called “Rosh HaShanah La’Ilanot” (literally “New Year of the Trees”). In modern-day Israel, the day is celebrated as an ecological awareness day and trees are planted in celebration. “

Islamic culture also sees meaning in the moon.

“In the Islamic calendar, the months begin with the first observation of the waxing waxing moon shortly after the new moon,” says Johnston. “This full moon is near the center of Jumada al-Thani, the sixth month of the Islamic year.”

“As usual, wearing appropriate festive attire is encouraged in honor of the full moon.”

