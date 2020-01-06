Loading...

The Golden Globes 2020 have chosen their winners among the best television and film producers of the past year. Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time in Hollywood was the leader in the film categories with three victories, followed by Sam Mendes’ epic war film in 1917, the subversive super villain film Joker and Elton John’s Biopic Rocketman, each with two awards.

In the TV categories, Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s black comedy Fleabag, the historical drama Chernobyl and the media satire Succession each won two victories.

Here’s what they won and who they beat, along with all the other winners and nominees …

Best cinema drama

Best actress performance in a cinema drama

Cynthia Erivo – Harriet

Scarlett Johansson – Marriage History

Saoirse Ronan – Little women

Charlize Theron – bomb

Renée Zellweger – Judy – WINNER

Best actor in a movie – drama

Christian Bale – Ford vs. Ferrari (Le Mans ’66)

Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory

Adam Driver – Marriage History

Joaquin Phoenix – Joker – WINNER

Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes

Best film – musical or comedy

Best performance by an actress in a film – musical or comedy

Ana De Armas – knife out

Awkwafina – The farewell winner

Cate Blanchett – Where are you going, Bernadette?

Beanie Feldstein – Booksmart

Emma Thompson – Late Night

Best performance by an actor in a film – musical or comedy

Daniel Craig – knife out

Roman Griffin Davis – Jojo Rabbit

Leonardo DiCaprio – Once upon a time … in Hollywood

Taron Egerton – Rocketman – WINNER

Eddie Murphy – Dolemite is my name

Best film – animated

Frozen 2

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

The Lion King

Missing link – WINNER

Toy Story 4

Best film – foreign language

The good bye

Les Miserables

Pain and fame

Parasite – WINNER

Portrait of a burning lady

Best performance of an actress in a supporting role in a film

Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell

Annette Bening – The Report

Laura Dern – Marriage History – WINNERS

Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers

Margot Robbie – bomb

Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a film

Tom Hanks – A nice day in the neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes

Al Pacino – The Irishman

Joe Pesci – The Irishman

Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – WINNER

Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt once stars in HOLLYWOOD

Best director – cinema film

Martin Scorsese – The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino – Once upon a time in Hollywood

Bong Joon Ho – Parasite

Sam Mendes – 1917 – WINNER

Todd Phillips – Joker

Best screenplay – movie

Noah Baumbach – marriage history

Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin Won – Parasite

Anthony McCarten – The Two Popes

Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – WINNER

Steven Zaillian – The Irishman

Best original score

Brooklyn without a mother – Daniel Pemberton

Little women – Alexandre Desplat

Joker – Hildur Gudnadottir – WINNER

1917 – Thomas Newman

Wedding story – Randy Newman

Best original cinema film

Beautiful ghost cats

I will love myself again – Rocketman – WINNER

Into the Unknown – Frozen 2

Spirit – The Lion King

Get up – Harriet

Best TV series – drama

Best performance by an actress in a drama series

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show

Olivia Colman – The Crown – WINNER

Jodie Comer – Kill Eva

Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show

Best performance by an actor in a drama series

Brian Cox – Succession – Winner

Kit Harington – Game of Thrones

Rami Malek – Mr. Robot

Tobias Menzies – The Crown

Billy Porter – attitude

Best TV series – musical or comedy

Barry

Fleabag – WINNER

The Kominsky method

The wonderful woman Maisel

The politician

Best performance by an actress in a television series – musical or comedy

Christina Applegate – Dead for me

Rachel Brosnahan – The wonderful woman Maisel

Kirsten Dunst – On to become a god in Central Florida

Natasha Lyonne – Russian doll

Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag – WINNER

Best performance by an actor in a television series – musical or comedy

Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader – Barry

Ben Platt – The politician

Paul Rudd – Live with yourself

Ramy Youssef – Ramy – WINNER

Best TV series or movie for television

Catch-22

Chernobyl – WINNER

Fosse / Verdon

The loudest voice

Incredible

Best actress in a limited series or a television film

Michelle Williams – Fosse / Verdon – WINNERS

Helen Mirren – Catherine the Great

Merritt Wever – Incredible

Kaitlyn Dever – Incredible

Joey King – The Act

Best performance by an actor in a limited series or film for television

Chris Abbott – Fang-22

Sacha Baron Cohen – The Spy

Russell Crowe – The Loudest Voice – WINNER

Jared Harris – Chernobyl

Sam Rockwell – Fosse / Verdon

Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a series, a limited series or a film made for television

Meryl Streep – Big Little Lies

Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown

Emily Watson – Chernobyl

Patricia Arquette – The Act – WINNER

Toni Collette – Incredible

Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a series, a limited series or a movie for television

Lan Arkin – The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin – Succession

Andrew Scott – Fleabag

Stellan Skarsgård – Chernobyl – WINNER

Henry Winkler – Barry