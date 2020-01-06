The Golden Globes 2020 have chosen their winners among the best television and film producers of the past year. Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time in Hollywood was the leader in the film categories with three victories, followed by Sam Mendes’ epic war film in 1917, the subversive super villain film Joker and Elton John’s Biopic Rocketman, each with two awards.
In the TV categories, Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s black comedy Fleabag, the historical drama Chernobyl and the media satire Succession each won two victories.
Here’s what they won and who they beat, along with all the other winners and nominees …
Best cinema drama
Best actress performance in a cinema drama
- Cynthia Erivo – Harriet
- Scarlett Johansson – Marriage History
- Saoirse Ronan – Little women
- Charlize Theron – bomb
- Renée Zellweger – Judy – WINNER
Best actor in a movie – drama
- Christian Bale – Ford vs. Ferrari (Le Mans ’66)
- Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory
- Adam Driver – Marriage History
- Joaquin Phoenix – Joker – WINNER
- Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes
Best film – musical or comedy
Best performance by an actress in a film – musical or comedy
- Ana De Armas – knife out
- Awkwafina – The farewell winner
- Cate Blanchett – Where are you going, Bernadette?
- Beanie Feldstein – Booksmart
- Emma Thompson – Late Night
Best performance by an actor in a film – musical or comedy
- Daniel Craig – knife out
- Roman Griffin Davis – Jojo Rabbit
- Leonardo DiCaprio – Once upon a time … in Hollywood
- Taron Egerton – Rocketman – WINNER
- Eddie Murphy – Dolemite is my name
Best film – animated
- Frozen 2
- How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
- The Lion King
- Missing link – WINNER
- Toy Story 4
Best film – foreign language
- The good bye
- Les Miserables
- Pain and fame
- Parasite – WINNER
- Portrait of a burning lady
Best performance of an actress in a supporting role in a film
- Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell
- Annette Bening – The Report
- Laura Dern – Marriage History – WINNERS
- Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers
- Margot Robbie – bomb
Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a film
- Tom Hanks – A nice day in the neighborhood
- Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
- Al Pacino – The Irishman
- Joe Pesci – The Irishman
- Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – WINNER
Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt once stars in HOLLYWOOD
Best director – cinema film
- Martin Scorsese – The Irishman
- Quentin Tarantino – Once upon a time in Hollywood
- Bong Joon Ho – Parasite
- Sam Mendes – 1917 – WINNER
- Todd Phillips – Joker
Best screenplay – movie
- Noah Baumbach – marriage history
- Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin Won – Parasite
- Anthony McCarten – The Two Popes
- Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – WINNER
- Steven Zaillian – The Irishman
Best original score
Brooklyn without a mother – Daniel Pemberton
- Little women – Alexandre Desplat
- Joker – Hildur Gudnadottir – WINNER
- 1917 – Thomas Newman
- Wedding story – Randy Newman
Best original cinema film
- Beautiful ghost cats
- I will love myself again – Rocketman – WINNER
- Into the Unknown – Frozen 2
- Spirit – The Lion King
- Get up – Harriet
Best TV series – drama
Best performance by an actress in a drama series
- Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
- Olivia Colman – The Crown – WINNER
- Jodie Comer – Kill Eva
- Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies
- Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show
Best performance by an actor in a drama series
- Brian Cox – Succession – Winner
- Kit Harington – Game of Thrones
- Rami Malek – Mr. Robot
- Tobias Menzies – The Crown
- Billy Porter – attitude
Best TV series – musical or comedy
- Barry
- Fleabag – WINNER
- The Kominsky method
- The wonderful woman Maisel
- The politician
Best performance by an actress in a television series – musical or comedy
- Christina Applegate – Dead for me
- Rachel Brosnahan – The wonderful woman Maisel
- Kirsten Dunst – On to become a god in Central Florida
- Natasha Lyonne – Russian doll
- Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag – WINNER
Best performance by an actor in a television series – musical or comedy
- Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method
- Bill Hader – Barry
- Ben Platt – The politician
- Paul Rudd – Live with yourself
- Ramy Youssef – Ramy – WINNER
Best TV series or movie for television
- Catch-22
- Chernobyl – WINNER
- Fosse / Verdon
- The loudest voice
- Incredible
Best actress in a limited series or a television film
- Michelle Williams – Fosse / Verdon – WINNERS
- Helen Mirren – Catherine the Great
- Merritt Wever – Incredible
- Kaitlyn Dever – Incredible
- Joey King – The Act
Best performance by an actor in a limited series or film for television
- Chris Abbott – Fang-22
- Sacha Baron Cohen – The Spy
- Russell Crowe – The Loudest Voice – WINNER
- Jared Harris – Chernobyl
- Sam Rockwell – Fosse / Verdon
Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a series, a limited series or a film made for television
- Meryl Streep – Big Little Lies
- Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown
- Emily Watson – Chernobyl
- Patricia Arquette – The Act – WINNER
- Toni Collette – Incredible
Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a series, a limited series or a movie for television
- Lan Arkin – The Kominsky Method
- Kieran Culkin – Succession
- Andrew Scott – Fleabag
- Stellan Skarsgård – Chernobyl – WINNER
- Henry Winkler – Barry