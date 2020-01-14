Fulham - Middlesbrough: See on TV, live stream, time and forecast

Fulham meets Middlesbrough at Craven Cottage.

Scott Parker’s men had struggled through an indifferent winter, but three wins in five games improved the mood in West London.

Middlesbrough looked in real danger of being in a relegation battle, but lost just one of the last nine goals in all competitions – including a winning streak in four games and a tie with Tottenham in the FA Cup.

RadioTimes.com has put together everything you need to know to watch Fulham – Middlesbrough on TV and online.

What time is Fulham v Middlesbrough?

Fulham – Middlesbrough starts 7.45 p.m. on Friday 17th January 2020,

How to watch Fulham – Middlesbrough on TV and live stream

You can follow the game live on Sky Sports Football or online via the SkyGo app from 7 p.m.

Sky customers can add Premier League and Football channels to their offer for just £ 18 a month or the full sports package for just £ 23 a month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the game on NOW TV. You can purchase a Sky Sports day pass for £ 9.99, a weekly pass for £ 14.99, or a monthly pass for £ 33.99 without the need for a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones, and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says …

Both teams are in good shape before this team, although Boro has not had a great record.

Middlesbrough was unable to beat any of the current top half teams on his first appearance against any team – although they have won against outsiders West Brom and Preston in recent years.

Prediction: Fulham 1-0 Middlesbrough