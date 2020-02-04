Fujifilm X100V Packs Tech that you don’t need, and that’s great

With its fixed lens, hybrid rangefinder and classic design, the Fujifilm X100 series has always been the digital camera for analog lovers. However, this did not stop Fujifilm from integrating new technologies into the latest model. The $ 1,400 X100V launches a new lens on February 4, while taking over the sensor, processor, and even some of the video functions of the flagship Fujifilm X-T3.

From autofocus with eye recognition to advanced 4K film options, the X100V offers numerous functions that fans of the series almost certainly do not need – or at least do not consider necessary. But we love Fujifilm’s approach of combining high-tech with classic design and functionality to deliver an advanced point-and-shoot that should outperform the few other competitors in the field.

There is also a new feature that current X100 owners have long wanted. The X100V is the fifth camera in the series, but the first to have a revised lens that is arguably the most important component of a fixed lens camera. While the 26-megapixel X-Trans CMOS-4 sensor should offer the same modest improvements that we saw for the first time on the X-T3 and X-T30, the stronger increase in image quality should come from this lens ,

The focal length and aperture remain unchanged at 23mm and 1: 2, however Fujifilm claims to improve sharpness, distortion and near focus performance. The lens still uses eight elements in six groups, but now uses two aspherical elements compared to only one in older models. Despite the new design, the packaging remains unchanged – X100 photographers who already have wide-angle or tele-conversion lenses can continue to use them with the new camera.

The performance of the autofocus should also be increased by the X Processor 4. Not only does it promise to be faster, but face and eye recognition is also available, a feature that we found to be good for the X-T3 and X-T30. Experienced X100 shooters may prefer manual zone or hyperfocal focus methods. However, eye detection gives photographers a new way to take sharp pictures from the hip, which may change the way street photographers work.

The hybrid viewfinder, which was an important feature of the X100 series from the start, has also been significantly improved. While the optical part is the same, the electronic side now uses an OLED panel with 3.69 million points, more than a million more than the X100F. The LCD screen now also tilts and is better than the fixed screen of previous X100 models.

4K video comes on an X100

Perhaps the most surprising new features come in video mode. The video on the X100 has always been a bit belated, but the X100V now takes 4K in DCI resolutions (4,096 x 2,160) and Ultra HD resolutions (3,840 x 2,160) at 24 or 30 frames per second and a bit rate of 200 megabits per second on . In addition, the camera can even output 10-bit 4: 2: 2 videos via HDMI to an external recorder. Both the flat Fujifilm F-Log color profile and the cinema-oriented Eterna film simulation – something that we liked very much the first time we tried the Fujifilm X-H1 – are included.

As much as the X100 has never been a camera that sells in the technical field, we have to welcome Fujifilm for giving it everything. While other companies often cut functions of certain models quickly to clearly differentiate product lines, Fujifilm has learned that you can include them when there is no technical reason not to include something. Eye recognition focus and 4K video are unlikely to extend the appeal of the X100V beyond its core niche, but these features open up new creative opportunities for serial fans if they choose to use them.

