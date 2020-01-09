Fugitive Ghosn brings worldwide attention to Japanese justice | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Loading...

The prosecutors in Tokyo, who arrested him at the end of 2018, said that Ghosn “was solely to blame for himself” for being held for 130 days before being released and for the strict bail conditions such as forbidden to see his wife.

“The Defendant Ghosn was considered a high-risk risk, which is clear from the fact that he actually fled,” they said.

Justice Minister Masako Mori condemned Ghosn’s remarks as incorrect and attributed Japan’s extremely low crime rate to a judicial system rooted in “its history and culture”.

However, Ghosn’s comments pointed to many of the problems that human rights defenders call problematic in the Japanese legal system.

Because of Japan’s extremely low crime rate, the way suspects are treated is surprisingly unknown to Japanese, who tend to trust authoritative figures and assume that no one is arrested for no reason.

In Japan, suspects can be held in solitary confinement for up to 23 days without charge. Burden can be submitted piece by piece to extend imprisonment. Suspects are grilled for hours every day without a lawyer present. Critics call the detention conditions spiritual torture.

Japan’s conviction rate is higher than 99%, a number that, according to critics, including Ghosn, indicates unfairness.

Japanese officials maintain that the number of convictions is so high because they make no mistakes and only guilty people are prosecuted. At the same time, they insist that there is a presumption of innocence.

It is a deep-rooted system that not only leads to confessions, but also makes judges think suspects are guilty, says Tokyo defender Seiho Cho, who has tried to change the system.

“They really believe that this system works efficiently and correctly,” he said.

Cho said that Ghosn was a high-profile case and that the way regular suspects are treated is worse.

Those who insist that they are innocent are mainly detained for longer, sometimes hundreds of days. Prohibited contact with family members is also common, he said.

The prohibition in the Ghosn case mentioned the risk that his wife Carole could tamper with evidence. This week an arrest warrant was issued for Carole Ghosn on suspicion of perjury.

Carlos Ghosn argued that the prohibition of contact with his wife was illogical because he was allowed to meet other family members, which meant that the decision was meant to wear him down. His decision to escape was driven by his desire to be with his wife, he said.

The preparation for the Ghosn trial had already taken a year and the date for his trial was not yet known. He was accused of underreporting future earnings and breach of trust in diverting money from Nissan Motor Co. for personal gain, the two separate indictments complicate and prolong his trial.

If he is convicted, he can receive 15 years in prison. Prosecutors can also appeal against decisions of the court, which prolongs the trial for defendants.

“Even when they are eventually acquitted, they have already lost so much,” Cho said, noting that some suspects have lost their jobs, their reputation, even their families.

One of the famous cases of wrongful convictions is Iwao Hakamada, who spent 48 years in prison until new DNA evidence won his release from death row in 2014. four, but claimed his innocence when his trial began.

The Frenchman Mark Karpeles was arrested in 2015 after his bitcoin exchange collapsed. He spent 11 months in custody, although he was eventually acquitted of embezzlement and allegations of fraud. He received a suspended sentence, meaning that no extra prison sentence was needed, based on a conviction for manipulating electronic data. He is attractive. Karpeles said he was an innocent victim of hackers.

A true story of a man who refused to sign a confession that he was touching a woman in a busy commuter train, became a popular film from 2007. The film shows a five-year legal battle for exemption, emphasizing the burden of proof of innocence and not on police and prosecutors who prove guilt.

Although Ghosn has drawn attention to the possible shortcomings of the system, Cho was concerned about a setback, with the bail getting tighter.

“We had made progress gradually, but this could put us back,” Cho said.

For example, with the idea of ​​introducing an electronic chain that Japan is missing and Ghosn had proposed to get bail, fewer people could eventually get bail, and moreover be electronically controlled.

Interpol has published a wanted message for Ghosn, but this is not binding. Government spokesman Yoshihide Suga said that Ghosn would be extradited by Lebanon, but that Japan would cooperate with international organizations “so that the Japanese criminal justice system can be properly managed.”

Jacques Deguest, an expert in Japanese law and business, thinks Ghosn’s case is so embarrassing for Japan that some non-Japanese people can be prevented from investing or living in Japan.

“Prosecutors are considered protectors and protectors of Japanese culture,” said Deguest, an investor, lawyer and consultant.

Their super-efficient but often brutal practices have resisted change, but sometimes pressure from abroad can bring about change in Japan, Deguest said.

“Change often happens because of a crisis, because it forces people to feel uncomfortable with the status quo and forces them to move on,” he said.

“This Ghosn case is large in terms of size because it has the power to exert the external pressure on Japan that we all love,” Deguest said.

Ghosn was careful not to blame the people of Japan for what he called the nation’s injustice.

He led Nissan for two decades and sent the automaker back from near bankruptcy to a thriving brand, although sales and profits have plummeted since his arrest.

Ghosn said that people on the street who saw him while on bail would come to him.

They would tell him, he said in Japanese, “Ghosn-san gambatte kudsai,” using the honorable name for his name, saying, “Wait there.”

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Yuri Kageyama, The Associated Press