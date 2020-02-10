Fuel reserves: bushfires show that Australia is urgently needed

The bushfires this summer were not just devastating events in themselves. In a broader sense, they emphasized the enormous vulnerability of the systems that enable our lives today.

The fires cut access to the streets, which meant that cities were running out of fuel and running out of food. The power supply to the cities was cut off and the cell phone services stopped working. The ATMs and EFTPOS services that the economy needs must continue to function.

How could this be done in a modern, rich nation like Australia?

When answering this question, it is helpful to use “systematic thinking”. This approach considers problems as part of an overall system in which all parts relate to each other.

In other words, we have to look at the big picture.

Through a system lens

Systems are everywhere, from the Great Barrier Reef coral ecosystem to the huge technology networks of global financial markets. In the human sense, the social systems range from small as a family to large organizations or the national or global population.

The systems I just mentioned are “complex” systems. This means that they are connected to other systems in many ways. This also means that a change in part of the system, such as a bush fire in a landscape, can trigger unforeseen changes in connected systems – be it political, technological, economic or social.

All complex systems have three things in common:

They need a constant energy supply to maintain their functionality They are connected across a range of scales, from personal and local to global and beyond They are fragile if they have no “redundancy” or plan B.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange – part of the complex system of global financial markets. Photo: Justin Lane / EPA

The fall of East Gippsland

To better understand a complex system breakdown, we are investigating what happened in the East Gippsland region of Victoria, particularly in the coastal town of Mallacoota, during the recent fires.

This case shows how a trigger (in this case a bush fire) can trigger a cascade of events, but the intrinsic fragility of the system allows for a complete breakdown.

In terms of traffic, neither East Gippsland nor Mallacoota are physically well connected. The only traffic to East Gippsland, the Princes Highway and the only road from Mallacoota were cut off by fires.

Smoke mist prevented air transportation. This meant that the only way out by sea was through an intervention by the Australian Navy.

Second, there were no supplies of food, fuel, water, medical supplies or communications when the fires were over. Inventories fell so far that there was talk of a “humanitarian crisis”.

This lack is not a surprise. As in most industrialized countries, food and fuel distribution systems are operated according to the just-in-time model in Australia. This approach, originally developed by Japanese automaker Toyota, involves organizing supply networks to order materials and get them when needed.

Such systems make it unnecessary to store excess goods in warehouses and are undoubtedly efficient. But they are also extremely vulnerable because the system has no redundancy – no plan B.

Implications for Australia

Australia as a whole is just as fragile as Mallacoota in many ways.

We import 90 percent of our oil – an increase to 100 percent is expected by 2030. Much of this fuel flows through the Strait of Hormuz and then through the Indonesian archipelago. We have few alternative routes.

We also do not have sufficient fuel reserves. Australia is the only member of the International Energy Agency (IEA) that does not meet the obligation to keep 90 days of fuel in reserve.

As East Gippsland and Mallacoota have shown, many other connected systems, such as B. food distribution networks, crucially dependent on this fragile fuel supply.

A close shave

On January 3 of this year – the very day HMAS Choules evacuated people from Mallacoota – the United States killed the Iranian general Qasem Soleimani in a drone attack.

If Iran had responded by disrupting the flow of oil through the Strait of Hormuz and causing global oil supply turmoil, Australia could have faced nationwide fuel shortages at the height of the bushfire crisis.

At the end of last year, Australia reportedly had 18 days of gasoline, 22 days of diesel and 23 days of jet fuel in reserve.

A global fuel crisis could only be avoided due to the reluctance of both the United States and Iran. Australia might not be so happy next time.

Activists call for de-escalation in the US-Iran conflict in January. Photo: EPA

The need for reserves

Our communities, particularly in areas affected by bush fires, need more redundancy to withstand disasters. This can mean that cities store water, non-perishable food, blankets, medical care, a generator, a satellite phone and possibly fuel in protected places.

In a broader sense, Australia needs a national fuel reserve. This should be in line with the IEA’s 90-day commitments. In December of last year, Australia was reported to have only 54 days’ reserves.

The federal government recently tried to strengthen the reserves through possible agreements with the USA and Holland. But overseas deliveries will not be very helpful in an immediate crisis.

The effects of the forest fire crisis are obvious. At national and individual levels, we have to improve the resilience of the systems that make our daily lives possible.

Anthony Richardson, tutor and researcher, Center for Urban Research, RMIT University

This article was republished in The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.