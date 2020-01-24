Purdue Fort Wayne (9-12, 2-4) vs Nebraska Omaha (11-10, 4-2)

Baxter Arena, Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 8 p.m. European summer time

BOTTOM: Summit League opponents meet when Purdue Fort Wayne takes on Nebraska Omaha. Each team saw action for the last time last Thursday. Nebraska Omaha won 87-82 in extra time against Western Illinois, while Purdue Fort Wayne in South Dakota lost 83-60.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Matt Pile of Nebraska Omaha averaged 12.1 points and 10.3 rebounds, while JT Gibson gained 13.5 points. For the Mastodons, Jarred Godfrey scored an average of 15.8 points and 4.7 rebounds, while Brian Patrick scored 13.3 points and 4.2 rebounds.

STEP UP: The Mavericks scored 77.5 points per game in six conference games, an improvement over the 71.3 points they scored in non-conference games, making 6 out of 23 in the last five games. He has also made 66.7 percent of his fouls this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Purdue Fort Wayne is 0-8 if his offense scores 68 points or less. Nebraska Omaha is a perfect 6-0 if the opponent has 67 or fewer points.

PERFECT WHEN: The Mavericks are 6-0 when opposing teams reach 67 points or less and 5-10 when opponents exceed 67 points. The mastodons are 7-0 if they hold opponents with a field goal percentage of 40.7 percent or worse, and 2-12 if opponents exceed this percentage.

DID YOU KNOW THAT: Nebraska Omaha came second in the Summit League with an average of 71.4 possessions per game? The Uptempo Mavericks have increased this total to 73.7 possessions per game in the last three games.

For more information on AP College basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com