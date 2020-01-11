Frustrations continue to increase while Avs again blows up a lead of the third period

Loading...

January 10, 2020; Denver, Colorado, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins Center Zach Aston-Reese (46) controls the puck while Colorado Avalanche goalkeeper Pavel Francouz (39) defends in the third period at the Pepsi Center. Credit Required: Isaiah J. Downing-USA Sport TODAY

The avalanche led by a goal that went into the third period against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday, but fell 4-3 in the extension.

If this sounds familiar, it is because it should.

In the past 11 games, the Avs are 3-6-2. In those losses they have blown up managers from the third period five times and were bound three more times in the last period. And they seem to have no answer as to why this continues to happen.

“In the third, urgent coverage, they score the entry,” said Avs coach Jared Bednar. “Two entries that I really didn’t like, one lacked communication about the hasty reporting and one on the Malkin I don’t know.”

Colorado leads the NHL with 52 goals for the first period and has the best goal difference for the second period in the league. But while the game ends, the avalanches struggle with closing their games. The AVs led after each of the first two bouts on Friday, but surrendered two goals in the third and another in extension.

“I thought we had a really good first period, we limited their chances of scoring,” Bednar said. “The second flip-flop period was about 15 minutes until just before Landeskog scored the momentum.”

The avalanche jumped to a 1-0 lead after center Nathan MacKinnon scored his 27th goal of the season on power play. Defender Sam Girard, who was elevated to the best power-play unit, set up MacKinnon for his first of two assists on the evening.

Colorado held the lead until late in the second period. Four minutes after the penguins tied it up, Avs captain Gabe Landeskog threw the puck in from the center ice and saw it bounce over the path of goalkeeper Matt Murray and into the net. The lucky jump gave the Avalanche a lead on the way to the third.

The same story from the past three weeks was then rewritten.

The Avs watched as Pittsburgh tied the game, took the lead and killed a penalty to hold a 3-2 lead in the last minute. With the goalkeeper pulled for an additional attacker, Avs scored Matt Calvert ahead with 30 seconds to equalize the game and send it to an extension.

But after the teams exchanged opportunities, the attacker Jared McCann ended it for the Penguins. The Avs have four games at home for the All-Star break, while continuing to look for solutions to their recent struggles.

“I think a lot of what could help to solve those problems is talk,” Bednar said. “We’ve been talking about this for four years. Talking. The D says I got it, our attacker can take it, there is no open net. It seems simple but it is not easy. That solves many problems. You look and it’s confusion, guys guess. “

“I wish we were a more vocal team. Some of the really good, more experienced teams are more vocal. “

Takeaways

Girard adds two more assists. If you’re looking for positivity in Colorado’s 3-6-2 trajectory, this is the offensive explosion from Girard. The third-year Avalanche blueliner has 13 assists in the past 11 games, leading NHL defender.

The Colorado special teams were good, not great. Despite 1-for-3 with the man advantage and a perfect 2-for-2 for the penalty kill, the Avalanche special teams remain mediocre at best. Colorado brought the game to the same level in the last minute, but not before scoring a power-play opportunity just before. Previously, the Avs had a chance in the beginning of the third when the game was tied with 2-2 but was unable to capitalize.

Avs gives up three five-in-five goals. For this 11-game stretch, Colorado gave up just 1.57 five out of five goals per game. In the last 11 games they have surrendered 26.