Frustration with a lack of diversity is growing at Romance Writers | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Loading...

By Canadian Press

January 10, 2020

NEW YORK – Onrust continued with the Romance Writers of America on Thursday, as it stood for a new high-level departure and several publishers announced that they would not attend the annual conference this summer.

Writers, editors and publishers are furious with the RWA because of allegations that it was unable to remedy a lack of diversity in the organization. Long-term frustration became generally known during the festive season after the RWA author initially rebuked Courtney Milan for calling a novel by Kathryn Lynn Davis a racist.

Numerous RWA board members left, including President Damon Suede on Thursday. Also this week, the Romance Writers of America canceled its annual RITA awards and confirmed that the Harlequin, Avon Books, and Berkeley Romance are among the publishers who left the San Francisco conference.

“We have lost the confidence of our membership and the romance author community and we are taking steps to rebuild that relationship,” the RWA board said in a statement on Thursday. “We have a hard way to go, but we are determined to travel together and build a stronger, more inclusive organization with all of you – and for all of you.”