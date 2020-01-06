'Frozen II' breaks animated film record with the highest earnings

Loading...

Well, it looks like Disney has so far been able to tick off a point from the New Year’s resolution list. The company has announced that Frozen II is officially the best animated film ever. Disney Animation Studios’ Frozen sequel has reached a domestic volume of $ 450 million, or a global total of nearly $ 1.32 billion.

This should come as no surprise when you consider that Disney also holds the title for the second and third highest animated film (Frozen at $ 1.28 billion and Incredibles 2 at $ 1.24 billion). Still, it’s quite unusual for such a monstrous hit to be followed by an even bigger one. But Frozen doesn’t like other films. Since its debut in 2013, the franchise has maintained its own weather system in an unprecedented way. From Disney theme park connections to Broadway, Frozen has always existed outside of his film space. No matter where you are, no matter what you do, Frozen has his way of finding you. Imagine driving down Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood and being stopped by Idina Menzel’s zebra crossing performance “Let It Go”. There really is no escape.

Disney was also the first studio to generate global sales of $ 10 billion in 2019 in a single calendar year. Frozen II contributed significantly to this milestone, although it was Avengers: Endgame that Disney earned the most worldwide with $ 2.79 billion. Avengers: Endgame became the best-selling film of all time and brought James Cameron’s avatar in second place.

Disney has not yet announced plans for a “Frozen III”. But with Frozen II’s financial success, a threequel could be just the thing.

Gallery – The Best Disney Villains, Rank: