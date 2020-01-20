Frontier, an ISP in 29 states, plans to file for bankruptcy

Enlarge / A delivery van from Frontier Communications.

Frontier Communications plans to file for bankruptcy within two months, Bloomberg reported last week.

The telecommunications company “asks creditors to file for bankruptcy by mid-March,” wrote Bloomberg.

Frontier CEO Bernie Han and other executives of the company “met with creditors and advisors Thursday and told them the company would negotiate a pre-arranged agreement before $ 356 million in debt was due on March 15” , says the report. The move would likely involve Chapter 11 bankruptcy so that Frontier could “continue working for its customers without disrupting telephone and broadband service.”

Frontier had long-term debt of $ 16.3 billion as of September 30, 2019.

We have contacted Frontier regarding the bankruptcy plan report and will update this report if we receive a response.

Frontier provides residential and business services in 29 states through its fiber and copper networks. Frontier offers broadband, TV, and phone services, and last quarter sales were $ 2 billion and a net loss of $ 345 million.

Frontier has lost customers and cut staff. The number of retail customers fell from 4.15 million to 3.81 million in the twelve-month period ending September 30, 2019, including a loss of 90,000 customers in the last quarter. Frontier’s business customer base also decreased from 422,000 to 381,000 in this 12-month period.

Meanwhile, Frontier had 19,132 fewer employees as of September 30, 2019 than a year earlier (21,375).

Frontier’s financial performance over the past year was so poor that it refused to answer questions from investors during its quarterly earnings statement in August. Frontier is currently selling its Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana operations to WaveDivision Capital.

Many customer problems

Frontier’s decline is due in part to the decreasing relevance of its copper networks and the lack of proper maintenance of these old telephone lines. But Frontier has also provided poor customer service in its modern fiber optic networks.

Immediately after Frontier’s acquisition of AT&T’s landline network in Connecticut in 2014 and Frontier’s acquisition of Verizon’s FiOS and DSL networks in California, Florida and Texas in 2016, subscribers experienced failures.

Frontier Communications did not properly maintain its Minnesota telecommunications network, resulting in “frequent and lengthy” phone and internet outages. This was the result of an investigation by the State Commerce Department in January 2019. The investigation led to an agreement. New York officials are also investigating Frontier for repeated failures and long repair times.

Many Frontier customers in different states are affected by huge over- and cancellation fees or draconian guidelines like those that require customers to pay to rent a router even if they have bought their own router. (A new U.S. law due to come into force in June 2020 would prohibit this practice.)

Windstream, a telecommunications company offering services in 18 states, filed for bankruptcy in February 2019. Windstream announced in November 2019 that its latest quarterly revenue was “$ 1.27 billion compared to $ 1.38 billion in the same period last year”.