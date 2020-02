Front runners counter debate attacks

Updated: 11:19 PM EST February 7, 2020

Democratic presidential frontrunners Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg beat a barrage of attacks during a Friday night debate when rivals asked stubborn questions about their ideology and experience, hoping to cast doubt on whether they could defeat President Donald Trump.

